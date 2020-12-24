TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Board said “no” to a $6.3 million bonding proposal that would have paid down debt on underfunded pensions for non-union employees at the Grand Traverse Pavilions.
Board members turned down the proposal for the county-owned nursing facility on a vote of 3-3 at a special meeting Tuesday, with Chair Rob Hentschel, Vice-chair Ron Clous and Commissioner Brad Jewett voting against it. Commissioner Betsy Coffia was absent.
Hand-in-hand with the bond proposal would have been a plan by the Pavilions to close the defined benefits plan to new non-union employees, who would instead be offered a defined contribution plan — a 401k — which is less expensive for the county. There would have been no change for existing employees, said J. Lindsey Dood, chief financial officer for the Pavilions.
The facility also would like to close pension plans to new union employees, though that will be a part of contract negotiations, Dood said.
Hentschel said the Pavilions has good intentions to close the pension plans, but there are no assurances that it will happen. Services were rendered by employees, he said, for which they were promised compensation, but that compensation was not set aside. That underfunded liability is not unique to Grand Traverse County, but is seen all over the state and all over the country, he said.
“As government units we just can’t seem to get it right,” Hentschel said. “We keep giving more benefits than we’re paying for. That’s why we have all these underfunded benefit programs.”
Hentschel said the county board has been calling on the Pavilions to close the pension program for the last 20 years, which is when the county did the same.
“I feel like we’re handing you another Band-Aid,” Hentschel told Pavilions’ officials.
Commissioner Gordie LaPointe said he was “extremely disappointed” that the measure failed, that the Pavilions is being punished today for sins of the past.
“This is a good financial step to get us out of this mess,” LaPointe said. “You can’t go back in time.”
The facility’s pension plans are about 76 percent funded, with $5.9 million in unfunded liability for its 100 non-union employees and $4.7 million for its 300 union employees.
Commissioner Addison “Sonny” Wheelock said he supported the county in 2015 when it sold bonds to pay pension debt. He said he supported the Pavilions’ plan with the stipulation that defined benefits programs would close.
“That is a key component of being able to make your entire retirement program remain viable,” Wheelock said. “There’s no way we can continue to allow that liability to grow ... That we’re getting rid of that pension debt is a valuable decision.”
Commissioner Brad Jewett said the measure would not get rid of the debt, but move it from one account to another.
“We’re still going to make payments on it,” Jewett said.
Bond payments would have been about $400,000 per year for 19 years.
The bond request was before the county board in October, though no commissioner made a motion to put it up for a vote. At that time board members questioned why the facility wasn’t using any of its $8 million fund balance to pay down the debt.
Since then the Department of Health and Human Service Board, which governs the Pavilions, approved policy changes that increase the target for its cash reserves from 15-18 percent to 20 percent. Two categories for previously unassigned funds also were created, with $1 million set aside for capital projects and another $1 million for pension stabilization.
The facility also agreed to make an additional $500,000 payment on the pension debt using those reserves, though the payment was contingent upon passage of the bonding request.
Benefits of bonding include a cost savings if the rate of return generated by a large up-front payment into the pension fund is higher than the bond payment. The pension fund is managed by the Municipal Employees Retirement System.
Steven Burke, president of Municipal Financial Consultants Inc. and a financial adviser to the county, said the biggest risks in bonding are that returns don’t match the estimates. But given that interest rates are at or near all-time lows — though they are artificially depressed because of COVID-19 and the economy — makes this a good time to issue bonds from a cost standpoint, he said.
“On the other side of that is the risk that the returns also have depressed interest rates, so there’s a trade-off there,” Burke said.
Hentschel said the bonding issue likely will be revisited in the future.
