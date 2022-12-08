TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County board got its first look at how 105 proposals seeking American Rescue Plan Act funds were scored and separated into three tiers.
Scoring was done by Public Sector Consultants, which was hired to lead the board through the process of deciding how about $18.1 million in ARPA money will be divvied up.
Board members have the final say in which projects are chosen and whether they’ll be fully or partially funded. They’ll begin deliberating at two study sessions set for later this month, though any decision must be made at a regular or special meeting.
Study sessions are set for 8 a.m. Dec. 14 and 8 a.m. Dec. 22 at the county governmental section. Both will include time for public input. Projects can be seen on the county website under the ARPA link.
PSC consultant Tim Dempsey gave a presentation at Wednesday’s regular county board meeting to a packed room, talking about the process, how scores were determined and what the next steps are.
In all, 108 project applications came in from 78 organizations for a total of $78,685,902 requested.
“Demand is always great compared to the available funds,” Dempsey said. “All projects have merit and value. It would be great if you could fund them all, but that’s not possible.”
Two scorers from PSC rated projects on a 50-point scale; those two scores were then blended, with the projects ranked from high to low and placed in one of three tiers.
Federal criteria outlined that projects should be COVID-related. Some local criteria set forth by an ARPA committee made up of community leaders said projects should address known gaps in the community, benefit the most citizens possible while targeting underserved populations and have long-lasting impact.
The committee met six times, though meetings weren’t open to the public.
The committee, now disbanded, completed its work Nov. 28 with a final review and recommendations to the board for which projects should be funded.
Sakura Takano, CEO of Rotary Charities, was a member of the committee.
“I was delighted to participate and I was very impressed with the rigor and the integrity of the process, the level of discussions that happened in the room.”
People on the committee recused themselves from any discussions if the company they work for submitted a proposal.
Commissioner Bryce Hundley will recuse himself from discussion of a project submitted from Child & Family Services, which is where he works. It is also expected that other members will do the same if they are involved in a proposal.
In an ARPA survey done earlier this year, the community named infrastructure, workforce housing and mental and behavioral health services as the top three priorities in the county, with childcare in the fourth spot.
When questioned by Commissioner Betsy Coffia, Dempsey said the survey was the only input the public has had. Four focus groups that were supposed to have happened never did, she said.
ARPA money must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
