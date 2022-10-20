TRAVERSE CITY — Plans for the new Traverse City Senior Center have skyrocketed to $10.2 million over the last two years.
But that’s to be expected with higher costs of both materials and labor, said Ray Kendra, principal of Environment Architects and the project’s lead architect.
The center has all the bells and whistles to make it well-insulated and environmentally sound, including pervious pavers, masonry walls and a green roof that uses a layer of vegetation planted over a waterproofing system — all of which is expensive.
“You want to make it as durable as possible, but masonry has gone through the roof,” Kendra said.
There was talk during the design phase of using an all-electrified building that is not dependent on fossil fuels, but geothermal heating would have added another $500,000-$600,000 to the cost of the project, Kendra said.
The L-shaped building will have space for dining, socializing, classes and more, and will be located in the northeast corner of the city park at Barlow and East Front streets, where the outdated center is now.
Plans and a timeline were presented to the Grand Traverse County Commission at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
The senior center got a $7 million funding infusion when state Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, and other legislators supported adding the appropriation to the 2022-23 budget.
City commissioners recently said they may use up to $500,000 of their $1.65 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, as previously reported.
It was also their hope that the county would spend up to $2 million of its $18.1 million in ARPA funds on the center. The county has not yet determined how its ARPA money will be divvied up.
Commissioners balked at that idea.
The center will be on city-owned property, where it is now, and leased by the county, as it is now. It’s something that doesn’t sit well with Commissioner Bryce Hundley.
“I don’t know the logical way of defending that the county should pony up a substantially higher percentage of the money when we don’t own the property,” Hundley said.
Hundley asked if there was a way to lower the costs and still have a top-notch building, saying there is a version of the project that came in at $9.5 million.
Kendra said that will be done in the next phase, when they’ll have an opportunity to look at alternate costs for parts of the project.
Commissioner Ron Clous referenced the meeting that was held right after the news regarding the $7 million state appropriation. Clous said Mayor Richard Lewis at that time said the cost of the project would not go over $7.5 million. Lewis was not at Wednesday’s meeting.
“He must not have had the discussion with his design staff about staying within those parameters,” Clous said, calling the center a “country club.”
“Yes, costs of building have gone up considerably, but mainly it’s the size of the building and what you’re putting in it that keeps it going up,” he said.
Commissioner Brad Jewett said if he was on the city commission he would be looking at making the numbers fit the budget.
Commissioner Betsy Coffia said the Senior Center Friends group must be frustrated to hear about costs going up because they have been telling the county for years that would happen if they didn’t take action.
She said she is not concerned about the cost, especially since the bulk of funding is coming from state and federal sources.
“Our seniors deserve a nice building,” she said. “They are reliable members of this community, they pay taxes, they are very involved in our community. I’m not interested in going cheap on them.”
The current senior center is about 6,000 square feet; the new center will be about 14,000 square feet, with about another 4,000 in parking space, a covered entrance and tennis and pickleball courts.
The number of parking spaces will be about the same, and the shuffleboard court will be in the same spot it is now, but will be renovated.
The center will have two sets of public restrooms that will be accessible when the building is closed.
The Friends group and the Traverse City Commission were given a preview of plans for the center in September.
Kendra said the seniors have been very positive about it.
Moving forward, a planned unit development application will be submitted to the city next week, Kendra said, after which public hearings will be held. Once approvals are given by the city planning commission and the city commission, construction documents will be done in early 2023, with bids sought in May, he said.
Construction will start after the National Cherry Festival in early August.
