TRAVERSE CITY — A new healthcare company will deliver services in the Grand Traverse County jail beginning in January.
The county board voted 6-0, with Commissioner Brad Jewett absent, to approve a $1.223 million contract for one year with Advanced Correctional Healthcare. The company will be the third healthcare company in the jail in as many years.
A contract with County Health Support Services, which is not affiliated with Grand Traverse, will not be renewed. The company has been delivering services in the jail since February and has not lived up to expectations, according to Capt. Chris Barsheff, jail administrator.
ACH has been around for 20 years and has contracts in jails and juvenile facilities in 38 Michigan counties. The company’s proposal includes a practitioner rather than a psychiatrist, five nurses and a qualified mental health practitioner who will work 40 hours doing mental health assessments, counseling and more.
The county could opt to add a discharge planner and an addictions specialist, though each would cost an extra $33,462 per year. Having personnel in the jail 24 hours a day would increase the cost of the contract to $1.49 million per year, which is over the jail’s health care budget.
Barsheff said the committee that oversaw the bid process recommended the smaller amount because of the difficulty finding healthcare staff for correctional facilities.
“When we do have phenomenal healthcare staff they can make my job very easy,” Barsheff said. “If they’re not great staff that makes it difficult for me and the company.”
He said CHSS picked some pretty good people that will likely be hired by the ACH and continue to work in the jail.
Commissioner Bryce Hundley said the board took a big swing in February in trying to do something pretty dramatic in how services were delivered. One of the biggest advantages to CHSS was that it would deliver medical, mental health and psychiatric services. All seven commissioners agreed to it, but it was still taking a risk.
“I’m not shocked to be here,” Hundley said.
Hundley asked if the company just needs more time to get up to speed.
“Given the administration it could take a lot longer and I don’t know that I have the patience to go down that road,” Barsheff said.
ACH has administration in place, as well as policies and procedures. Paired with medical staff already in place the jail gets the best of both worlds, Barsheff said.
Verda Stutzman, director of medical operations for ACH, said the company will use local providers as much as possible, which was the goal when CHSS was hired.
“I know we’ve talked about having a more community approach and that’s what we’d like to do — use your community resources,” Stutzman said.
CHSS is owned by Dr. Nazar Abdel Fattah, the medical director, Imad Farhat and Numan Ahmed. The company formed in October 2021 in order to provide healthcare services to the jail.
Kona Medical Consulting was hired by the company to manage the business side, with executive Director Donovan Miske presenting the proposal to the county board and signing the contract as CHSS’s interim chief operating officer.
Miske recently told the Record-Eagle that Kona is no longer working for CHSS and that the company owes Kona money for its services.
The 10-month, $709,199 proposal from CHSS was the lowest of four bids. The company was contracted to provide medical and mental health care and psychiatry to jail inmates using local providers.
County Administrator Nate Alger said he was approached by Kona at the end of summer to pay $143,856 on behalf of CHSS for services provided by the company. County administrators also met with Fattah, who was asking for up to $400,000 to provide services through the end of the year.
Administrators decided internally that the county would not pay Kona or CHSS beyond the contracted amount, Alger said.
Board Chair Rob Hentschel said the shortfall is between the two private companies and is not the county’s responsibility.
“The fact that they had a shortfall has nothing to do with the management of the jail, nothing to do with how we run this county,” Hentschel said. “Services got way better, but on the back end they weren’t watching their house and that’s not on us.”
Wayne Simmons, a Traverse City psychologist with 45 years of experience, spoke during public comment, saying that the jail needs consultants who have experience and capabilities to use new treatment methods and new treatment understanding to deliver better services to those in jail.
“They got themselves there, but they’re human beings,” Simmons said.
Psychiatrists prescribe medications but don’t do therapy, he said. CHSS did not hire a mental health professional as was contracted, but increased its psychiatric services from four hours a week to 12.
Barsheff said the increased psychiatric services cut down a multi-month backlog to being able to see people within one or two days.
Simmons said people are living in a time of unprecedented stress and it comes as no surprise that jail populations are also stressed. The jail removed face-to-face contact between inmates and family and use of a gymnasium, he said.
“What are we doing to make sure that people have outlets to keep themselves in equilibrium so that they don’t get into these acute mental health crises?” Simmons said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.