TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Band of Odawa and Chippewa Indians will host a series of feasts and community workshops this weekend in celebration of Dawaagin, or the fall season.
To honor the traditions and treaty rights of the Kitci Wiikweedong Anishinaabek, the sovereign nations celebrate the responsibility of use, management, and the preservation of natural resources for future generations.
The events will kick off Saturday with the 18th annual Anishinabek Maanijwiding, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by the Natural Resources Department at the Arthur Duhamel Marina.
The festival depends on volunteers from the community for live demonstrations of the cultural aspects for hunting, fishing, trapping, and gathering.
The marina will be stocked with lake trout for children to participate in fishing, and this year the agricultural department will have produce available grown at GTB’s farm, said NRD Department Manager Carolan Sonderegger.
At “nearly noon,” the community will feast for the season gone and the season to come with traditional food like smoked fish, wild game, and corn soup with bannock, or fry bread.
“I look forward to it,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to honor all those who have helped, to feed the community, and express our respect for the work that is put in.”
GTB’s NRD oversees hundreds of restoration and protection efforts in the six-county service areas, and leads many collaborations with local organizations toward environmental preservation. Sonderegger said the NRD recently wrapped up the season’s manoomin (wild rice) restoration efforts through reseeding in regional lakes and streams, and completed a fourth year of application on Eurasian watermilfoil.
Traditionally, this is the time Anishinaabek harvest manoomin, wild berries, such as chokecherries, and cranberries, and begin to hunt and fish, especially lake trout, and whitefish. Elders in Anishinaabek communities have preserved these traditions.
Events continue Sunday with featured food, a garden tour, and traditional knowledge workshops held by the Agricultural and Food Sovereignty Department from 1-4 p.m. at Strong Heart Center in Peshawbestown.
In 2019 the food sovereignty program was developed after years of effort and coordination led by GTB citizens. The new department was established to ensure the production of food and food products for the community on more than 1,000 acres of agricultural lands in their six-county service area.
Workshops will feature the traditional preparation and knowledge of Three Sisters soup, and food grown by the program, taught by Tera John, and Agricultural Coordinator Delora Wilson.
“I’m using one of our heirloom squash, the Gete-okosomin, for our soup,” said John. She explained that the variety of squash comes from the saved seeds of the elderly gardens by the Miami Nation of Indiana, who have preserved the squash for more than 5,000 years.
The Miami have been careful stewards of the seed, taking care to hand-pollinate them and maintain their purity. John explained that it is the department’s first year growing the Gete-okosomin, which can reach up to 30 or more pounds in size.
John said traditionally, Anishinaabek grow beans, corn, and squash on the same mound for each of them to nourish and protect one another through a unique symbiotic relationship
“By using their individual, unique gifts from the Creator, they care for each other. In caring for and supporting each other, they nourish, provide, and teach us,” John said.
Sunday’s event also offers cedar medicine preparation for a “healing all-purpose skin balm,” prepared for the elders of the community, before the snowfall makes it difficult to get to.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.