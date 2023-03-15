PESHAWBESTOWN — Biiboon, or winter, is the time Anishinaabek of the Great Lakes gather in storytelling, craft work, and traditions in relation to the lands.
The seventh annual E-mkowaataagozijig, Sharing Their Knowledge, hosted by the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Anishinaabemowin Department welcomed the public for a two-day symposium to celebrate community, life lessons, and culture.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, GTB was unable to meet in person for the winter gathering since 2019. Instead, the biiboon-maawniidowin symposium gathered online over Zoom.
“It’s a great feeling to be back in person,” Tribal Council Chairman David Arroyo said in an address welcoming participants last weekend. “It’s important to be among one another.”
Arroyo noted the importance of passing oral history and teachings through storytelling in honoring the season as ancestors of the Anishinaabek have continuously done.
“I give thanks for our stories and teachings that are shared,” he said.
Martina Osawamick, Dr. Rhonda Hopkins, Georgina Toulouse, Theodore Flamand were presenters from Wikwemikoong First Nation on Wikwemkoong Unceded Territory of Manitoulin Island, Ontario. Gerard Sagassige also presented from Curve Lake First Nation, Ontario.
Participants took an array of workshops that included Anishinaabek teachings on the moon, feasting practices, relations to one another, along with crafting sessions on mittens and spirit dolls.
With her fabric art, Georgina Toulouse designed spirit dolls in honor of her mother who was placed in a residential Indian boarding school at a young age.
In Anishinaabemowin, she said the dolls are “in respect of all our ancestors … our mothers and grandmothers who attended these institutions as they were not allowed to speak their Anishinaabemowin.”
Toulouse then explained in English.
Soft conversation between Toulouse and Patricia Osawamick echoed, as they guided step-by-step instructions on crafting, which gave the opportunity to be fully immersed in Anishinaabemowin.
Eighteen-year-old Llesenia Crisanto, along with her four younger siblings, worked together on their dolls.
She said they came to spend time with family and gather with their community.
“It’s important for young people to have opportunities,” the former 2019 Miss Odawa Nation said. “We need these traditions to be passed. I see that there is a lack of connection.”
The importance of feasting, Sagassige said, is something the Anishinaabek do as their ancestors have always done, “as they get ready for spring.”
Sagassigebeen works with the Sault Tribe Traditional Medicine Program as a traditional healer and has been assisting with healing work for over 20 years as Midewiwin Lodge Member, a closed practice to the Anishinaabek.
He noted the changes that will arrive with the Anishinaabek as they prepare for the end of biiboon, and welcome in ziigwan or spring — this includes feasting, a traditional practice for the Anishinaabek passed down with their ancestors.
The reconnection with the land remains important for each Anishinaabe person and community, he said.
That’s why it is so important for GTB elder Debnucket Fox to bring her two younger granddaughters, ages 3 and 4, she said.
“So growing up we did not have our language or culture,” she said, as Fox’s mother was placed in Holy Childhood in Harbor Springs as a child. “But my grandchildren will have that opportunity.”
As a child, Fox longed to connect with her identity, but Indigenous cultural practices were outlawed until the American Indian Religious Freedom Act was passed in 1978, when Fox was a teenager.
For the past 25 years, Fox has been reclaiming her cultural Anishinaabek identity by learning as much as she can, and connecting with her community during gatherings, classes, and workshops.
“I’m thankful for this day,” Fox said. “In my heart I feel that connection.”
Traditional practices in the spring such as maple tapping, spear fishing, and preparing for the renewal of a changing season with seeds will also begin to take place for GTB, and other sovereign Anishinaabek nations in Michigan.
The importance of continuing these traditions remains with the tribe as they strive to offer opportunities for cultural and language reconnection, Arroyo said.
The Culture and Anishinaabemowin Departments at GTB have ongoing online zoom classes everyday of the week, with resumed in-person classes headed by Anishinaabemowin teachers, Isadore Toulouse and Patricia Osawamick.
More information on the language classes can be found on GTB’s website.
