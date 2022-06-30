TRAVERSE CITY — When taking on the role as superintendent of Grand Traverse Academy Jim Coneset said, “I love and believe in this place.”
Those feelings are still there, even as he departs the school district after 10 years as a teacher and administrator.
“I believe very much in the mission at GTA and what really kept me in that role was the people that I worked with and the families that I served,” Coneset said. “It’s a really wonderful little community … and I felt very proud to lead that staff and serve our families.”
After five years as a teacher at GTA, Coneset took on the role as interim superintendent in October 2017 after the previous superintendent, Susan Dameron, retired. He was designated as the district’s permanent superintendent later that school year.
Coneset announced in early June that he would be resigning from his post at GTA’s top administrator. He is now looking forward to working as a teacher or building-level administrator at a traditional public school in northern Michigan.
Retirement pensions played a major role in Coneset’s decision to resign, he said. He said he would prefer to work toward a pension in the Michigan retirement system, which he has already put some years into. Teachers and administrators at public charter schools do not have access to the state-funded retirement system.
Coneset said he also grew weary of being the public face of GTA. It was difficult and time-consuming to field the concerns and expectations of the families and community members, especially in the Traverse City region where students are faced with a wealth of options for K-12 education.
“It was just really difficult for me to maintain that very public top role,” Coneset said.
The pandemic also accelerated his feelings of burnout towards the superintendent work during the past three years.
“It just made the field that much tougher,” Coneset said. “It’s wonderful that now the state legislature and federal government have started to recognize some of the financial needs of students. I’m a little concerned that it might be too little, too late for those people that we have inspiring kids in classrooms every day.”
He’s hoping for a better work-life balance in the years ahead.
In 1995, after he graduated from high school, Coneset spent four years in the Coast Guard before getting a degree in education. In 2007, he landed his first job as a teacher at Adrian Public Schools, his alma mater, as a high school history and social studies teacher. In 2012, he came to GTA as a secondary social studies teacher and instructional coach.
As he leaves GTA, Coneset said he’d never dream of leaving education.
Three of the most influential people in his life were teachers — his preschool teacher, a high school social studies teacher and coach and a high school science teacher — who inspired him as an individual and as a teacher. He hopes to impact young people in a similar way as them, he said.
“It just seems like for so many people, the most inspirational person they can think of has taught them something,” Coneset said. “I can think of fewer more rewarding fields than being an educator.”
Dana Holcomb, president of the GTA board of directors, attested to Coneset’s passion for GTA.
“He certainly cared a lot about our school and the mission of GTA,” Holcomb said. “I think he really was a good steward for the mission. I think he cared deeply about the school, the staff.”
Holcomb said GTA’s directors have yet to send out a job posting for their top administrative spot. Their search is being aided by the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) executive search team. GTA stakeholders — families, students, teachers, staff and community members — can provide their input into the qualities they would like to see in GTA’s next top administrator.
On Wednesday, GTA is hosting five, one-hour focus groups from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Each hour welcomes a different group of stakeholders. More information about the focus groups can be found on GTA’s website.
An online survey is available for community members who cannot attend the in-person focus groups. The survey can also be found on GTA’s website and is open until July 6.
Also on Wednesday, the GTA Board of Directors is hosting a 3:45 p.m. meeting to discuss their superintendent search and what they would like to see from superintendent candidates. Holcomb said the board would like to find a new top administrator by the fall.
In the meantime, secondary principal Michelle Floering will serve as GTA’s interim superintendent.
