TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Academy Board of Directors narrowed their superintendent search to two candidates after the first round of interviews.
On Wednesday, GTA’s board of directors spend roughly four and a half hours interviewing and discussing candidates for their superintendent position, a spot that has been open since June. After the interviews and a lengthy discussion about the candidates’ qualifications, the board voted unanimously to invite GTA secondary principal Michelle Floering and Rachel Roberts, director of charter and educational choice at Brevard Public Schools in Florida, back for a second interview.
Floering is also currently serving as the district’s interim superintendent. She started with GTA in 2002 as the band director, and she has been the secondary principal since 2018. Before starting at GTA, Floering was a musician and a private instrument instructor before becoming the band director at Traverse Bay Community Schools.
Roberts was born in Traverse City, and she currently works at the 10th largest school district in Florida. She also has experience as a principal at a charter school and a traditional public school, she said.
The board also interviewed Jack Ledford, who was been in education for over 40 years. For the past year, Ledford has served as superintendent of Waldron Area Schools in Hillsdale County, which had a student population of 244 during the 2021-22 school year, according to MI School Data.
Board members took turns reading questions to each candidate during the roughly 30 minutes-long interviews. The few in-person audience members were given forms to fill out their feedback on each candidate and the audience attending virtually were encouraged to email their candidate feedback to board president Dana Holcomb.
After the first two interviews with Ledford and Roberts, Shawn P. Lewis-Lakin, a consultant from the Michigan Association of School Boards, led board members through a debriefing where they discussed Ledford and Roberts’s qualities. After their third interview of the day, Lewis-Lakin facilitated a debriefing of Floering’s interview and then a board discussion about which candidates they should move forward with.
Board members agreed that Ledford was personable, student-centered and passionate about education.
But, board members also said they would have liked him to offer more specific examples in his answers to their questions, and they questioned how he will adjust to a bigger school district.
Board members expressed that they liked Roberts’s experience in charter schools and the fact that she answered their questions with data evidence and specifics. Kelly Junga, board secretary, said she liked that Roberts knew a lot about GTA, and Patrick Alpers, board treasurer, said he liked her stated fiscally conservative values.
“I think what she brings is unique and that warrants a second interview to explore really what that could look like for GTA,” Holcomb said.
A few of the board members said they wondered why she was interested in making this career move and how she would be able to scale down her experience to a district of GTA’s size, coming from a district of tens of thousands of enrolled students.
As for Floering’s qualifications, board members said they valued her current relationships with staff and her dedication to GTA. Board members also said they liked her answers to questions about staff acquisition and retention and her problem-solving skills.
“I think with Michelle, we have the known, and we already have significant buy-in from the staff, we already have positive movement on the culture,” Alpers said. “I think to not bring her (for a second interview) would be a big mistake for the school.”
In June, Jim Coneset resigned from the post as GTA superintendent after 10 years with the district, including five as superintendent, and the board of directors quickly put out a job posting. In early July, GTA held focus groups with community stakeholders and sent out a an online survey asking the community what they would like to see out of a new district leader.
The survey results showed that the community feels that some of the biggest challenges facing the school district include staff retention, enrollment, school safety and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The survey results also showed that 44 percent of respondents said they would like to see a new leader that will either stay the course of the current administration, while 46 percent said they would like to see a new leader the same basic educational and management philosophy as the current administration, but who can make some necessary changes.
The board scheduled their second-round superintendent interviews for Sept. 27. At the conclusion of that meeting, they will decide which candidate to hire or continue the search process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.