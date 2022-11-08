TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Academy Board of Directors has appointed a new board member to be sworn in at its next regular meeting after one director stepped down.
Brittan DeYoung, a parent and alumni of GTA, was nominated and appointed to the GTA board of directors in late October, a few weeks after director Matt Mulholland officially stepped down.
After serving five years, Mulholland said, he stepped down because of time constraints and he felt it was time for someone else to take on the role.
After advertising the open spot on social media and the GTA newsletter, the board received four or five applicants, President Dana Holcomb said.
The applicants received background checks and had conversations with board members and Lake Superior State University, GTA’s authorizing charter, on their availability and to see how they would fit on the board, Holcomb said.
The board then voted to nominate DeYoung as the new director, and LSSU made the final decision to put the new nominee on the board. He has a three-year term on the board.
DeYoung is a development and operations architect at Hagerty insurance company. He was born in Traverse City and has lived here for most of his life, he said.
DeYoung graduated from GTA in 2009 after transferring to the school in sixth grade. He was in GTA’s third graduating class.
He now has two daughters who attend GTA and a son who is not yet school-age with his wife, whom he met when they were both students at GTA, he said.
DeYoung said does not have prior experience serving on a governing board, but he said the biggest thing he will contribute to the board is his voice as a former student.
“I attended the school for six years, so I lived in the shoes of the students,” DeYoung said. “I think that that perspective is what I’m really going to bring, in addition to what’s already on the board.”
DeYoung said that attending GTA was a great experience for him, and he wants to contribute to the school, so it can continue to serve the current and future generations of students well, he said.
“I’m a huge believer in doing what we can to help improve the world for the next generation,” DeYoung said.
DeYoung does not yet know which issues he wants to focus on during his time on the board, because he first wants to first see how he can be of the most use to the board’s current projects and priorities, he said.
The GTA board of directors recently completed its superintendent search, following Jim Coneset’s resignation in June. At the end of the search, the board decided to hire Michelle Floering, who has worked with the school for two decades as a band director and then a secondary principal. She also served as interim superintendent during the summer.
Mulholland, chief operating officer for Grand Traverse Refrigeration, said he considered stepping down in June, but he wanted to see the most recent superintendent search through.
“You couldn’t find a more responsible and dedicated individual than Michelle Floering,” he said.
He said he’s happy with the results of the search, but he would have liked to see the other applicant, Rachel Roberts, invited to the second-round interviews because of her qualifications and her background.
As previously reported, the consultant helping the board with its search said Roberts withdrew via email, saying she had decided the school was not the right fit for her.
Mulholland said he initially sought a seat on the board because he wanted to do something greater than himself and give back to his community.
“My dad was on a school board for several years of his life and in local politics, and so it was something I’ve always kind of wanted to do,” Mulholland said.
Mulholland hopes to leave behind a legacy of asking hard questions, he said.
It’s important for board members to question everything and be comfortable in disagreeing with each other when discussions leading up to important decisions are happening. But, after a board vote or decision, it’s imperative that the directors move forward as a singular voice, he said.
Holcomb said she’s looking forward to working with DeYoung on the board. He will be the only board member who has experience as a student at GTA, which is a needed voice on the board, Holcomb said.
“I’m really excited to hear the perspective that he brings as a member of the GTA community,” Holcomb said.
