TRAVERSE CITY — A part-time bailiff program devised by Sheriff Tom Bensley and approved by the Grand Traverse County Board is working, officials said last week.
Bensley told commissioners in September the jail paid $304,507 in overtime costs in 2018 and was “on pace” to spend $340,000 on overtime in 2019.
The costs were incurred largely when road patrol officers were needed to transport prison inmates and corrections officers were needed to staff the courts, Bensley said.
That was the case even though prior to the COVID-19 shut-down order, not all court sessions at the Hall of Justice were attended to by an officer because of staffing and scheduling issues.
“It’s no secret that for years we’ve had staffing issues in the jail,” Bensley previously told commissioners. “We have military deployments for several months, exceeding a year in some places. We have people in training and they can’t work a shift by themselves. If we didn’t have to service the court, those corrections officers would remain in the jail.”
Bensley suggested hiring part-time bailiffs to staff judicial sessions, District Court Judges Michael Stepka and Robert Cooney submitted letters in support, commissioners agreed and the program began Nov. 1.
Commissioners received a verbal update Thursday from Bensley, with supporting data, showing corrections court overtime hours in district and family courts went from 138.25 hours in the first three months of 2019 to 25 hours in the first three months of this year.
Even adjusting for the COVID-19 shut down which eliminated or reduced some court appearances in March, the drop was significant, Bensley said.
