TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County officials would like to know how residents feel about county services and have hired a survey firm to help them find out.
Earlier this summer, 1,700 county residents were mailed a community survey packet. For those not on that randomized mailing list, the survey is posted online on the county website's homepage, grandtraverse.org.
National Research Center, Inc. is conducting the survey and questions range from how satisfied residents are with commercial growth and shopping and the preservation of the area's historical character, to whether residents from diverse backgrounds are welcomed and respected.
There are 29 multiple choice questions. Rresults will be compared with those from hundreds of U.S. communities and the feedback will be shared with county staff, elected officials and the public.
