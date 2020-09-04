TRAVERSE CITY — A group’s announcement urging voters to reject an upcoming road millage, came as a surprise to road officials who said the new organization is putting the wants of a few over the needs of the many.
“We will not put all our money into a Bluff Road fix,” said Road Commission Manager Brad Kluczynski. “They want us to go against state law and against county policy and that’s not fair to the rest of the residents and taxpayers of Grand Traverse County.”
Kluczynski said the state law he was referring to mandates asset management plans, which prioritize roadwork according to frequency of use and proximity to critical infrastructure, such as schools and hospitals.
The state has a tiered approach to mandating when such asset plans must be in place — for Grand Traverse County it is October 1, 2022 — though the road commission has had such a plan since 2013, board documents show.
“When we look at Bluff Road, a road with 1,000 cars a day, it is nowhere near as critical as the 12,000 or 13,000 cars a day on Hammond Road or the 25,000 on South Airport,” Kluczynski said.
Road Commissioner Marc McKellar, who has been on the board for more than a decade, agreed.
“The Road Commission has worked very hard collectively to follow an asset management plan and get our existing roads into good condition,” McKellar said. “We can’t go around and fix by demand. We have to look at the greater good.”
Bluff Road is in Peninsula Township and skirts several miles of the eastern shore of Old Mission Peninsula. The northernmost portion between Blue Water and Boursaw roads has been closed since January, after high water caused extensive erosion making travel unsafe, as previously reported. The closed portion has become a default cul-de-sac and property owners can still access their homes, as previously reported.
Members of Citizens for Accountable Road Spending, however, say their issues with the road commission go beyond Bluff Road. Members say they disagree with how road funds are spent and draw particular attention to the East-West Corridor Transportation Study and any plans for a new bridge over the Boardman River.
CARS was organized this summer by a small group of Peninsula Township and Traverse City residents. Coordinator Amanda Ingra acknowledged their initial discussions did focus on the closure of Bluff Road, but soon veered into more wide-ranging road issues, she said.
“When I read the results of the studies, the bridge is the last solution,” said Ingra, who created the group’s website, wrongwayroads.com. “There are multiple other solutions that would be money better spent and more effective.”
CARS member John Nelson, who served on the road commission from 2010 to 2018, agreed.
“My issue with the road commission is that the money they’re spending now to study, takes money directly out of that fund that could be used to preserve the roads and I think that’s wrong,” Nelson said. “I don’t think they deserve another millage if that’s how they’re spending the money.”
The 2013 road millage, which Nelson said he supported, raised about $4.4 million; the renewal, which Nelson also supported, raised about $5 million. McKellar said those funds were used on road projects in Grand Traverse County’s 12 townships, the City of Traverse City and the villages of Fife Lake and Kingsley.
“How would this small group of people respond to the other townships, the city of Traverse City and the villages as to why we should take a disproportionate amount of money out of our treasury and apply it to a very specific road at great expense?” McKellar said. “We’d be unable to maintain the system overall if we did that. That’s what it comes down to.”
Michigan Transportation Funds are state-generated and receive revenue from state fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees and annually parse portions of those funds to local municipalities.
In Grand Traverse County, about $2.5 million will be used by the road commission to complete several phases of the East-West Corridor Transportation Study, Kluczynski said.
About $400,000 in MTF dollars were spent contracting with OMH Advisors, Inc. engineers who’ve already examined overall traffic patterns and recommended a plan for improvement. Another $2 million will pay for the engineers to examine options for a new crossing — a bridge — over the Boardman River, Kluczynski said.
Nelson and other members of CARS contend the funds should have been spent on road maintenance, while Kluczynski and road commissioners say the study and the financial expenditures follow the federally mandated Planning and Environment Linkages process.
“If we didn’t go through the PEL process, we’re not eligible for federal money, its that simple,” Kluczynski said.
The U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration requires communities seeking federal funds for large-scale projects like a new bridge, first complete a Planning and Environment Linages process, government information shows.
A new bridge will cost between $20 and $40 million, depending on who is doing the estimating, previous reports show, it would likely be paid for with federal and state grants allocated specifically for the project.
“You can’t apply for those kinds of things one year and expect to have the funds the next,” Kluczynski said. “It’s a longer process than that. And OMH may come back to us and say, ‘You know what, the roads you have now are fine, they just need to be widened.’”
In the meantime, the road commission has green-lighted projects aimed at improving mobility in the existing road system, such as roundabouts along Hammond, Keystone and Beitner roads, optimizing traffic signals so they adjust in tandem to commutes and other times of high use and adding a turn lane to Hammond Road at the intersection of Keystone.
Nelson is the only member of CARS to have attended road commission meetings and spoken out during public comment, something Ingra said the other members of the group may remedy in the future.
Nelson previously said he supports the roundabouts and other mobility initiatives, but has consistently spoken out against using study funds to examine the need for a bridge. Ingra questioned the road commission’s financial transparency, though Nelson said he doesn’t see that as a problem.
“I think their finances are transparent and I’m not sure where Amanda is coming from on that but each member of the group has their own opinions,” Nelson said. “My story is, prior to the 2013 millage, there was always a budget item for summer maintenance and heavy maintenance but there was never enough money. We were always behind the curve and we ended up with roads disintegrating. The idea of the millage was to augment and supplement that money so we could preserve the roads that we had.”
Ingra said she’s still waiting for road commission staff to provide information she asked for in a Freedom of Information Act request, on how upcoming road millage funds would be spent.
Kluczynski said the road commission’s financial statements are posted on their website and included in monthly board packets, which are public documents.
The next regular meeting of the road commission is scheduled for Sept. 24 beginning at 7 p.m.
