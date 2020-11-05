TRAVERSE CITY — Controversy swirling around a $2 million bridge study did not keep voters from passing Grand Traverse County Road Commission’s millage renewal.
The renewal passed by a healthy margin — 35,757 votes in favor, 19,357 against — election results posted on the county’s website show.
“I am pleased the people in the county have faith in our ability to spend their money wisely on repairing the roads,” said Road Commission Manager Brad Kluczynski.
“I look forward to the next four years of making improvements to the road network according to our asset management plan.”
The Local Streets, Roads, Highways, and Bridges Repair and Improvement Millage renewal proposal asked voters to support a property tax of $1 per $1,000 of taxable value, for four years, to repair and improve the county’s streets, roads, highways and bridges.
The millage is expected to provide about $5 million annually through 2024 for county road projects, as well as improvements on roads in Traverse City, Fife Lake and Kingsley.
Kluczynski told road commissioners at an Oct. 14 work session scheduled to discuss the commission’s asset management plan, that the 2021 budget and the scope and number of planned projects would have to be adjusted if the millage didn’t pass.
The ballot question became particularly polarized late this summer, when a residents’ group, Citizens for Accountable Road Spending, formed to oppose its passage.
“We ran a campaign to raise issues related to the Road Commission that have been flying around under the radar for a long time,” said CARS spokesperson TJ Andrews. “We managed to raise the community’s awareness and concern about the un-elected, powerful board and the direction they’re taking this region in terms of infrastructure and mobility.”
Road commissioners are appointed by the Grand Traverse County Board.
Many CARS members live in Peninsula Township, and initially the closure of Bluff Road, which skirts the eastern shore of Old Mission Peninsula, was cited as an organizing issue.
A portion of the road was closed in January because of extensive erosion — and there is still no set plan for its repair.
In October, road commissioners approved spending up to $15,000 to consult with a coastal engineer.
Some members of CARS expressed frustration over the closure, which soon took a back seat to more wide-ranging criticisms.
Spokesperson Andrews and others previously criticized how road funds are spent, questioned the transparency of the county’s appointed road commissioners and said the group opposed spending any money to study a new bridge over the Boardman River, before short- and medium-term fixes were completed.
Another member John Nelson, who lives in Garfield Township and served on the road commission from 2010 to 2018, said funds used for the bridge study could have been put toward the existing infrastructure.
“My issue with the road commission is that the money they’re spending now to study, takes money directly out of that fund that could be used to preserve the roads and I think that’s wrong,” Nelson previously said. “I don’t think they deserve another millage if that’s how they’re spending the money.”
Shortly after CARS began campaigning against the millage, Peninsula Township Trustees voted unanimously to formally oppose the renewal, as previously reported.
Kluczynski previously said such actions put the wants of a few over the needs of the many. On Wednesday morning, however, he said he wanted to think positive.
“The millage has allowed our roads to reach a level of quality and service unseen in decades,” Kluczynski said.
Residents should expect to see upgrades to how information is presented on the road commission’s website, he said. In the future, updates on progress will be provided more frequently, instead of only when there is a millage vote, he said.
The county’s first road millage was passed by voters in 2013, on a narrow 50.5 percent margin.
In 2014, 31 percent of the county’s roads were in poor condition, 41 percent were in fair condition and 27 percent were in good condition, information from the Pavement Surface Evaluation Rating system, included in the asset management plan, shows.
Voters renewed the road millage by 70.5 percent in 2016; current PASER figures show 22 percent of the county’s roads are now in poor condition, 19 percent in fair condition and 58 percent in good condition, as previously reported.
Road commission staff are in the midst of planning and designing roundabouts on Hammond, Keystone and Beitner roads, this year added a turn lane to Hammond Road and are completing a traffic signal optimization project.
All these projects are among the short- and medium- term fixes identified by the East West Transportation Study.
The East-West Corridor Transportation Study recommended short-term (1- to 5-year), long term (5- to 10-year) and future potential (10- to 25-year) solutions to the county’s traffic congestion problems. Short-term recommendations include improved signal timing and roundabouts, long-term solutions include roadway redesigns and expansions and future potential solutions include an additional crossing over the Boardman River.
CARS members campaigned on the position that these and other fixes to the existing infrastructure should be completed and tested, before a bridge study is begun, if at all.
There are 77.69 miles of roads within the city limits and another 1,020 miles of county roads, road commission information shows. Millage funds have paid for repairs, resurfacing or other fixes on about 7 miles of city roads and about 120 miles of county roads since 2017, project summaries show.
The road commission is also funded with Michigan Transportation Funds, money generated from state fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees. Road commissioners say they have selected roadwork projects according to their asset management plan, which prioritizes frequency of use and proximity to critical infrastructure, such as schools and hospitals.
