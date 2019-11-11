TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Road Commission budgeted for 10,000 tons of road salt in 2020, and workers will need it, Manager Brad Kluczynski said, if recent conditions are a harbinger of things to come.
“We’re at that weird point where the road base hasn’t frozen yet, and vehicle traffic will cause it to melt and re-freeze, making it impossible for people to drive on,” Kluczynski said.
“And our vehicles were stuck in traffic just like everybody else.”
Snow blanketed the parking lot of 1881 LaFranier Road Thursday evening, while inside the County Road Commission’s meeting room Kluczynski and Finance Manager Phil Masserant presented their $22 million draft budget to commissioners.
“In the past there’s been more of a general draft budget reviewed, and I wanted to show them a lot more specifics,” Kluczynski said. “With the number of projects we have coming, and the number that exist, we wanted to give them more details.”
Big ticket single-year expenditures include replacement of the road commission’s garage in Kingsley ($2-3 million), purchasing new equipment including a tandem-axle truck, a rubber tire excavator, a wheel loader and a 10,000 lb. tractor ($1.8 million), repairing or replacing the roof at the road commission’s administrative building and garage ($400,000) and updating software and computers ($196,000).
Field services workers labor costs of $2.75 million make up 58 percent of the commission’s labor and benefit budget; engineering workers at $630,000 make up 14 percent; shop services workers and administration at $500,000 and $480,000 each make up 11 percent and traffic services workers at $200,000 make up 5 percent. One percent of the budget is spent on commissioners.
Projected revenues include $13.9 million from the state gas tax, $4 million from the millage, $2.2 million from the federal government, $1.1 million from state maintenance funds and the remainder from local sources.
“Phil and I are both numbers guys and we went through this line by line,” Kluczynski said. “This is my first one, my first budget, and we’ve spent a month putting it together.”
Kluczynski was hired to lead the road commission in February, following the retirement of Jim Cook. Kluczynski had been the Village of Elk Rapids’ Department of Public Works superintendent, and worked in asset management for the City of Ann Arbor, prior to accepting the post.
With Masserant’s input the budget includes some potentially new sources of revenue such as including salt and sand handling, mixing and hauling expenses in what the county charges back to the state and “selling” some federal funding opportunities to the city of Jackson at a profit.
Commissioners said they were pleased by these creative initiatives.
“I don’t just like the idea, I love what you’re doing,” said Marc McKellar.
In advance of the upcoming budget hearing, which is open to the public, Kluczynski said he wanted residents who live on gravel roads — of which the county has about 300 miles — to know that field workers will do what they can to maintain them.
“It is supposed to warm up this weekend and we’re going to be going out and filling holes. But its not going to be a perfect surface. When you’ve had rain for two months it makes it very difficult to grade successfully.”
The public hearing on the 2020 Road Commission budget is scheduled for Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. at the administration building 1881 LaFranier Road.
