TRAVERSE CITY — A report detailing additional accusations of sexual assault against a former Kingsley Middle School principal remain on the Grand Traverse County prosecutor’s desk.
The man accused in the case, Karl A. Hartman, is the former principal at Kingsley Middle School and a convicted sex offender serving three to five years in prison at the Central Michigan Correctional Facility on similar charges.
The report on the new accusations was forwarded to the prosecutor in December, but Grand Traverse County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Attwood said they wanted to allow time for deputies to “conduct a thorough investigation into the background of alleged victims and accusations” and to give the accuser time to prepare for what levying these charges means.
“I think they need more time for us to feel comfortable going forward,” Attwood said. “There’s not a public safety risk at this point, given that he (Hartman) is incarcerated. We don’t have to have our foot on the gas.”
Hartman, 55, pleaded guilty in October 2019 to three felony counts, stemming from accusations he spanked two students for sexual gratification in his office when he was the principal at Kingsley Elementary School in 2004.
Grand Traverse County sheriff’s deputies did not learn of the latest accusations until nearly four weeks after Hartman’s Oct. 4 guilty plea.
Det. Mike Matteucci, who investigated the previous case against Hartman, said in his report that a male student claims Hartman fondled his genitals on several occasions during school hours and in his office between late 2017 and late 2018.
During the interview, according to Matteucci’s report, the boy said, “He scares me,” when asked about Hartman. The report also states Hartman allegedly threatened the boy and told him not to tell anyone what happened.
Shawn Worden, who served as Hartman’s attorney throughout the 11-month case last year, said he has not heard anything about new accusations.
“Based on the information I knew several months ago, I would be surprised if new charges are forthcoming,” he said.
Deputies arrested Hartman Jan. 22, 2019. At one point during the investigation, Hartman faced 11 separate charges — including two first-degree criminal sexual conduct counts — stemming from witness statements from eight accusers whose accounts spanned from 1988 to 2018.
Attwood declined to comment on the likelihood of charges being filed nor did he say when a decision could be expected.
“I really can’t say, and I don’t want to speculate,” he said. “It’s certainly possible, but to put a percentage on it, I’m not sure.”
