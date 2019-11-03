TRAVERSE CITY – Syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia in the U.S. reached an all-time high in 2018, with local infection rates mirroring that trend, according to a county health department official.
“Basically across the nation, and here, things are rising,” said Erin Johnson, supervisor of disease control and prevention for the Grand Traverse County Health Department. “We’re starting to see a return of things that used to be not so prevalent. It could be a cause for concern.”
For example, in 2017, 21 cases of gonorrhea were reported in Grand Traverse County and 39 cases were reported in 2018, Johnson said.
Official state reporting for 2018 largely shows a drop in cases in the five-county region, but Johnson said while those figures are accurate, they don’t paint a full picture.
In 2018, Antrim County reported 48 cases (56 in 2017); Benzie County reported 41 cases (69 in 2017); Grand Traverse County reported 275 cases (290 in 2017); Kalkaska County reported 40 cases (42 in 2017); Leelanau County reported 39 cases (34 in 2017).
“There are different stages of these diseases, so when you lump them all together you’re not getting an exact look,” Johnson said. “Although it fluctuates, we are rising in STDs too, like the state and the country.”
Johnson and Lynn Sutfin of the state’s Department of Health and Human Services said the rise in infection rates is being seen disproportionately in teenagers, African Americans and men who have sex with men.
“The biggest increases have been in population centers,” said Sutfun. “Detroit, Oakland County, Wayne County. The groups that we’re seeing increases in, adolescents, African American men, men who have sex with men, the bigger population area, the more of these types of populations you’re going to have.”
Anyone who is sexually active should be tested for STDs, Johnson said. Testing is available at county health departments, with a primary healthcare provider, at Planned Parenthood and Munson Healthcare’s Thomas Judd Care Center.
Roseanne Davis, public information officer with Grand Traverse County’s health department said same-day appointments are often available and cost varies depending on insurance coverage.
“For those without insurance, we’re willing to work something out,” she said.
A test may involve a blood draw, a urinalysis or a swab. For those with privacy concerns, Johnson advised choosing a provider the person is comfortable with.
“Sometimes, people don’t feel comfortable having these conversations with the provider they go to for everything else and that’s why we like to remind people that the Health Department, Munson and Planned Parenthood are good places to do that. It’s very discreet and confidential.”
Teens do not need parental consent, Johnson said.
“We encourage parental involvement but understand that is not always the case.”
Syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia are more likely to cause symptoms in men, including burning upon urination, discharge, rashes or sores, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical officer with the state’s Department of Health and Human Services. Women often show no symptoms.
The disease can be treated with antibiotics but if left untreated, those infected can pass it on, potentially leading to infertility, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth and increased HIV risk, Khaldun said.
Understanding risk, abstaining from sex, reducing the number of partners and using condoms are all effective strategies to prevent the spread of STDs, Khaldun said.
