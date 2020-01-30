TRAVERSE CITY — When Grand Traverse County Health Department staff fields an anxious phone call about the coronavirus, they reiterate the miniscule risk of infection here.
“My answer to the person who has sniffles is to talk to your doctor about it,” said the department’s medical director, Dr. Michael Collins. “It’s certainly not at all likely that it’s coronavirus, unless it’s somebody who has just come back from Wuhan. There hasn’t been any transmission in this country.”
The Centers for Disease Control released information Monday confirming five cases of the virus here in the United States, all in people who recently traveled to Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei, a province in central China.
The CDC said Wednesday an additional 92 possible U.S. cases are pending test results. One of those is from Washtenaw County, in Michigan. Three additional cases in the state tested by the CDC came back negative on Monday.
The coronavirus is a respiratory illness linked to a large seafood and animal market in Wuhan, suggesting an animal-to-person spread, the CDC said. Subsequent patients have not had contact with the market, however, suggesting the illness can spread person-to-person, the CDC said.
On Friday Collins and his colleague, health officer Wendy Hirschenberger, sent a memo about the respiratory infection to the county’s physicians, nurses, physicians assistants and other medical providers, advising them to be on the lookout for patients who’d been to China in the last two weeks and had flu-like symptoms.
The memo reiterated the low risk of infection, referenced the public’s “interest and worry,” and reminded providers that, influenza is “the much greater danger to our patients” in the region.
“I’d have second thoughts about going to China right now,” Collins said. “The transmission is intense in and around Wuhan but most likely it is going to involve all of mainland China. It’s hard to imagine they’ll be able to really enforce the travel ban completely.”
The CDC has recommended that travelers avoid all non-essential travel to China.
Collins said he would not be concerned regarding international travel to other places and that news of how a virus can spread can have an upside.
“We take this as a learning opportunity,” Collins said. “The kinds of things one would do to avoid the coronavirus, if we do get to the point that transmission occurs here, are very much the same kinds of things that one would do to avoid influenza and many other infections.”
Examples include careful hand washing, staying home from work or school if you’re sick, avoiding sick people if you’re not sick yourself, coughing into your arm or a tissue that you throw away rather than directly into the air or in your hand, Collins said.
If there are transmissions of the coronavirus in the U.S., that would indicate a more serious threat to area residents, Collins said. “Particularly if a real chain of transmission starts, where the secondary cases result in some tertiary cases.”
The closest confirmed case to northern Michigan is in Chicago, Collins said.
