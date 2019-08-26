TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Road Commission is prepared to take ownership of the stretch of M-37 located in Peninsula Township.
Road commissioners on Aug. 20 voted to accept a proposal from the Michigan Department of Transportation — which currently has jurisdiction of the highway — to take on 17.3 miles of road, effective May 1, 2020.
M-37 on the peninsula basically is a dead-end state highway, said Richard Liptak, manager of MDOT’s Traverse City Transportation Service Center. It was put in because there used to be a state park at the tip of the peninsula, he said.
The park, formerly known as Old Mission State Park, now is operated by the township as Lighthouse Park.
“What we’re looking at, as a state, is to be more focused on roads that connect communities for trucking and commerce,” Liptak said. “These little spurs that go off, we have, over time, turned those back to a local jurisdiction.”
By taking on the highway, the county expects to get an additional payment of $509,500 per year for road improvements and maintenance, said Jason Gillman, road commission board chairperson. That yearly payment will continue indefinitely, based on Act 51, and the money can be used for any county road, he said.
All agencies that care for roads get an apportionment of the Act 51 gas tax collected by the State of Michigan, Liptak said. How much each agency gets is based on the number of miles and categories of roads under their jurisdiction, he said.
Also part of the deal road commissioners OK’d last week is up-front payment for a preventive maintenance project on the 10 miles of M-37 closest to Traverse City.
The project’s estimated cost is $2,055,151.26, Liptak said. Plans are to complete the project in MDOT’s 2020 fiscal year, he said.
There are two ways the project can be completed — MDOT does the work and then transfers the road to Grand Traverse County, or MDOT gives the county enough money to cover the estimated project cost and the county does the work, Liptak said.
Commissioners chose the second option.
“We have found, consistently, over the years, that we are able to do jobs locally less expensively,” said Commissioner Carl Brown. “MDOT would have to bring people from out of area and pay them to go up there and oversee the job — we’ve got them right here.”
