From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County is again in search of an information technology director following the departure of Ming Mays. Her last day is Nov. 7.
Mays did not return calls for comment, and County Administrator Nate Alger informed employees in an email, announcing she accepted a job offer elsewhere and expressing regret at her departure.
“I have had the privilege of working with Ming for just over a year and have placed significant reliance on her knowledge and skill as our IT director, and I will sincerely miss her being a member of our team,” Alger’s email said.
Whether outside hire or internal promotion, the new IT director will have a full task list.
Mays recently alerted Alger and county commissioners to security concerns related to Microsoft ending Windows 7 upgrades and she has helped communicate with vendors on software efficiencies for the county’s construction code office, in addition to her regular duties.
The county is in year two of a five-year strategic technology plan prepared by Epic Technology Solutions of Flint, to assess and prioritize technology needs, standardize decision-making and manage the director’s workload.
A 2017 audit by consulting firm, Trivalent Group, identified 31 security vulnerabilities and a lack of IT oversight in the department.
Prior to hiring Mays in July 2017, the county’s IT director position was vacant for a year following the departure of former director, Don Sheehan.
Mays was previously IT director for Manton Schools.
