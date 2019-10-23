TRAVERSE CITY — Three years ago Deb Hunt, clerk of the Grand Traverse County Road Commission, had an idea: Instead of driving people around on a bus to view completed road projects, why not use a drone?
Traditionally, road commissioners hosted a fall road tour, where they rented a bus for the day, brought along boxed lunches, and invited stakeholders on a tour to view completed road projects or those about to be completed.
In 2016, commissioners discussed Hunt’s suggestion, agreed she was onto something and hired Greg MacMaster, pilot of Eagle Eye Drone Services, to take to the sky.
MacMaster said he charges commercial clients $250 an hour, but liked the idea of helping the county and offered commissioners a discount — $50 a flight.
“After the first video, everyone talked about the efficiency,” MacMaster said. “Now I usually reach out to the commission when the leaves start to turn. Which is about now.”
The drone video and resulting photographs are not used to make project decisions; they are for display purposes only, Road Commission Manager Brad Kluczynski said.
In September, commissioners agreed to use a drone to capture results of current and perhaps future projects, in addition to site meetings with various township officials to review road work.
With several complex projects planned for the next few years, from roundabouts to an environmental impact study for a possible bridge over the Boardman River, more drone flights could capture the results of these projects, too.
“The leaves aren’t a problem but temperature is,” said MacMaster who takes 4K video and 20 megapixel photographs and prefers to work in 50- to 60-degree temperatures with low wind. “We try to capture visually the essence of the challenges the commission is looking at.”
The commission has another decision to make — one a lot closer to ground level. Road Commission staff members are running low on maps, with only about 100 in stock.
At their monthly meeting Oct. 24 commissioners will discuss a bid from International Mapping of Maryland to either reprint the official county road map ($7,000 to $10,000), update it for 2020 ($8,000 to $10,000 plus printing) or draft an entirely new map from scratch ($25,000 plus printing).
Additionally they’re scheduled to set up a work session for the 2020 budget and receive an update on Stadium Drive from Kluczynski.
Two opportunities for public comment are on the agenda. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Road Commission offices, 1881 LaFranier Road.
