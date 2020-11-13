TRAVERSE CITY — Positive COVID-19 tests in a small number of Grand Traverse County employees necessitated a change in building access, officials said Friday.
The Governmental Center, the Public Services Building and the Commission on Aging will be closed for two weeks for unscheduled public access, beginning Monday.
"County-wide we have three or four staff who have tested positive," said County Administrator Nate Alger, "and others who are quarantining. We're trying to calm everything down and stop the spread."
Alger said all county services are still available by calling departmental numbers listed on the county's website or by making an appointment online.
"We are able to maintain service, it's a slow operational time for us and people are invited to go to the website or make a call," Alger said.
The regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners, scheduled for Nov. 18, has been canceled because of an anticipated light agenda, Alger said.
The next meeting of the board is schedule for Dec. 2 beginning at 8 a.m.
The county's website is co.grand-traverse.mi.us. The main phone number is 231-922-4700.
