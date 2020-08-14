TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County now accounts for more than a fifth of the regions confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Since Aug. 7, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 80 cases of COVID-19 across northwest Lower Peninsula. All but one of the 17 counties in the region had at least one new case of the disease. More than half of new cases this week in the region, 26, were in Grand Traverse County, now with a cumulative total of 210 cases.
The county health department's daily update said 80 cases are considered active. It also stated a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the Leelanau Sands Casino Aug. 8 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Other recent exposure sites include Dockside Torch Lake, Aug. 6 from 12–9 p.m., and Aug. 7 from 5:30–9:30 p.m.; West End Tavern, Aug.1-11 (not Aug.3 or 6) 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Buffalo Wild Wings, Aug. 8 from 12-4 p.m., Aug. 11 from 4-10 p.m., Aug. 12 from 11-2:30 p.m.; Firefly Restaurant: Aug. 2 from 3-8 p.m., Aug. 4 from 12-8 p.m., Aug. 5 from 12-8 p.m., Aug. 9 from 3-8 p.m.; and Cherry Capital Airport, Delta Flight 3787, Aug. 1 at 5:29 p.m.
Four new deaths were announced in counties across the region this week — two in residents of Roscommon County, one, a resident of Otsego County. District Health Department No. 10 announced the first death attributed to COVID-19 in Manistee County, now with 37 confirmed cases.
Statewide numbers eclipsed 90 thousand this week, with the most cases announced Thursday for the first time since May.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with other state leaders, held a press conference Friday to announce the distribution of 4 million masks to low-income residents, seniors, schools and homeless shelters through a partnership of the state, Federal Emergency Management Agency and Ford Motor Co.
“Because we’ve taken this so seriously, we’re doing much better than other states like Florida and Texas who are continuing to struggle and closed later and reopened earlier than we did,” said Whitmer.
The state reported 11 additional COVID-19 deaths and 748 confirmed new cases on Friday. The total case count topped 100,000 with probable cases factored in. There were 6,566 confirmed or probable deaths.
"We continue to be cautiously optimistic that we are trending in the right direction as a state," the governor’s top medical adviser Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said. "But the spread of COVID-19 continues to look differently by region."
Khaldun said the Traverse City and Lansing region remain the lowest cases per million per day at under 20, with percent positivity rates under two percent.
She said the state isn't just looking at one day of cases reported, but trends over time.
According to the COVID Tracking Project, Michigan's 7-day average of new cases has been relatively stable since mid-July. State leaders have considered it a plateau. It also says Michigan is testing more than 2 percent of its population per week, with Friday marking a single-day record in new tests reported at 39,000.
"What we also know is that even if the trend is stabilizing, it only takes a few people to create an outbreak and have the disease spread rapidly in a community," Khaldun said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
