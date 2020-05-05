TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County’s opened its brush drop-off site now that spring has sprung and yard work’s in full swing.
Bring in grass clippings, leaves, branches, stumps and twigs to the site, at 2471 N. Keystone Road, according to a release. There’s a list of disposal fees ranging from $1 a bag for leaves to $8 per cubic yard of untreated construction wood.
RecycleSmart, the county’s resource recovery program, asks that people separate leaves and grass clippings from branches and twigs, since they’re unloaded at separate spots, the release states. Empty and remove any plastic bags.
The site’s open Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the release.
Find out more by calling 231-941-5555 or visiting http://www.recyclesmart.info.
