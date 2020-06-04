TRAVERSE CITY — Capital expenditures halted, job openings unfilled, layoffs potentially necessary and the pension debt looms for county officials bracing for the tab from COVID-19.
Grand Traverse County board took a unified tack Wednesday.
“I believe things are going to change and I don’t want to be the board that people look back on and say, ‘They didn’t react when the public sector had to react,’” said Grand Traverse Board Vice Chairman Ron Clous.
“There’s tough economic stuff coming our way,” agreed Commissioner Betsy Coffia.
“My take is, this could be pretty dramatic,” added Commissioner Gordie La Pointe. “The one thing we can’t walk away from is the MERS payment. That’s something that’s relentless and we have to continue to focus on it.”
The county’s $71 million 2020 budget calls for a $7 million payment to the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System — $1.1 million more than actuarial standards require, yet was expected progress toward fully funding the liability.
Commissioners discussed the potential financial impact to the county’s budget at their meeting Wednesday, where Commissioner Bryce Hundley referenced a recently-released private sector analysis showing both short and long-term financial decline.
“Consumer confidence will have long-term effects on businesses and workers in the tourism sector,” a report from Networks Northwest and Fourth Economy stated. “On average small businesses have only $12,000 of cash on hand with a 27 day cash buffer — after that they are out of resources and even prior many will face permanent loss.”
More than half of all employment in the region is provided by private businesses with fewer than 500 employees; many of those actually work for companies with fewer than 20 employees, the report stated.
The county is responding by halting previously approved capital expenditures not in progress before the pandemic, not filling vacancies at least for now and setting dates — June 8 for employees and June 15 for the public — to open county offices, many of which generate revenue.
“We have had many discussions with our department heads and elected officials about making sure they are adjusting their expenditures accordingly, including potentially staff changes, if their revenues are falling short,” said County Administrator Nate Alger.
“There have been significant discussions about furlough and layoffs,” Alger added. “We have engaged in some of that activity to date.”
Setting the 2021 budget, which usually happens in the fall, will be a revenue-driven process, Alger warned, and he directed department heads to submit expenditures and revenues to him by July 1.
County Finance Director Dean Bott said cuts to federal funds might impact the Friend of the Court, but otherwise were not expected to ding the county’s budget significantly.
“State revenues are a different story,” Bott said. “The state probably has a 20 percent hole in their current budget. This will carry into their next fiscal year.”
Grand Traverse County receives about $1.74 million in revenue sharing from the state, which goes into the county’s general fund. A 20 percent cut would erase $350,000 of that amount, Bott said.
“How it carries into 2021 for us is unknown because no information is coming out of treasury at this point regarding how that is going to be handled,” Bott said.
The Register of Deeds is having a good year and is expected to generate $1 million or more, though court fees and costs have not kept pace with expected amounts, though it was too early to talk hard numbers, Bott said.
Employees will be invited back to work June 8 and the doors to the Governmental Center will be unlocked to the public for the first time since March 18 on June 15.
Masks will be required of employees who work with the public and by the public seeking services, Alger said.
Coffia inquired how county employees should handle potentially belligerent customers who did not want to follow the mask rule.
Clerks should not be asked to function as security guards, she said.
Alger said he consulted with the prosecutor’s office and spoke to department managers and elected officials Tuesday.
“We will require the wearing of masks in our building and if there is somebody who has a medical problem that they cannot wear a mask, we’re going to have to deal with that on a case-by-case basis.”
Those without a mask will be provided one free of charge, Alger said, and county staff will be monitoring the front door.
Refusing services mandated by law to someone who refused to wear a mask would be “problematic” said Deputy Civil Counsel Kit Tholen.
There’s no legal mandate that such services be provided immediately, he said, and they could simply be provided by appointment.
The board will continue to meet remotely through June, though plans to begin meeting in person again at the Governmental Center sometime in July.
