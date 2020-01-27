TRAVERSE CITY — It’s back to the negotiating table for Grand Traverse County staff and union representatives for county employees following a contract snag with a health benefit.
Grand Traverse County Commissioners voted unanimously to direct staff to revisit 2020 contracts of all county employees “to address the HSA issue” following a 40-minute closed session at their Jan. 22 regular meeting.
“As we spoke with the various labor units and associations, and through the negotiations process, we identified an issue with the employer and emplo-yee health savings account funding,” said County Admin-istrator Nate Alger.
“Specifically,” he added, “how Michigan law, Public Act 152, applies to the employee contribution.”
Public Act 152 was passed by the Michigan Legislature in 2011 and puts limits on how much a public employer, such as a county government, can contribute to an employee’s medical benefit plan.
One of the components of the law is that municipal employees must pay 20 percent of their HSA contributions.
Alger said he explained the law to commissioners, verified their intent regarding employer contributions to county employee’s HSA accounts for 2020 and requested a proposed resolution.
Abiding by closed session rules precluded him from offering more details.
“I have to talk to our labor attorney before we go any farther with that,” Alger said.
The county’s labor attorney is Matt Nordfjord, of Lansing’s Cohl, Stoker and Toskey, who did not return a call for comment Friday.
