TRAVERSE CITY — It was March, a few months after Rob Hentschel took office as chair of the Grand Traverse County Board, and he remembers spending some free time reading up on county ordinances.
“I’m a nerd like that,” Hentschel said.
He came across the 1998 Street and Road Numbering Ordinance, read through the four-page document, and at first everything seemed pretty straightforward.
Mailboxes should have plainly-visible street numbers, preferably reflectorized, at least three inches tall; groups of mailboxes were OK as long as they were in sequential order; and address numbers were assigned by the County Equalization Department.
Then Hentschel read the section on penalties for violations.
“Ninety days in jail? The threat of a police action because of a house address seemed absurd to me. It was time for that to go.”
County Deputy Administrator Chris Forsyth did some research.
“Number one, to look at what other counties have done, and number two, make it a committee effort with certain goals in mind,” Forsyth said. “To set clear standards that peope can follow when seeking names, streets roads or addresses numbers.”
Forsyth was also struck by the jail penalty, calling it “heavy-handed, to say the least.”
The first ordinance to regulate street names and numbers was adopted by the county board Sept. 9, 1975, and later approved by both Gov. William Milliken and Attorney General Frank Kelley.
Kelley had also questioned involving law enforcement in a civic matter.
“We have difficulty in discerning the reasonable exercise of the police power as it relates to the requirement of reflectorized numbers as the face of the ordinance does not reveal the need for such a requirement,” Kelley wrote to Gov. Milliken on March 11, 1977.
Nevertheless, the penalty stood for more than 40 years, Hentschel said, with nary a single arrest or prosecution as far he could tell.
At their meeting Dec. 4, county commissioners voted unanimously to amend the ordinance, getting rid of jail time, making the maximum penalty a $100 fine and any costs borne by the county for properly posting a business or a private residence’s address numbers.
Commissioners also added an appeals process, giving those property owners cited for improper addresses the chance to make their case to keep their address the way it is.
“Under the old policy, there’s no option to just leave it that way,” Hentschel said. “Under the update, there’s now an appeal process.”
The update, which is eight pages, takes effect Jan. 10. It uses past guidelines from the U.S. Post Office and Hentschel said as the area grows, the changes should help standardize street names and addresses for new construction.
The county will not go out and flag properties addressed incorrectly, but will wait to receive reports from 911 dispatch and then notify homeowners.
An Address Review Committee, made up of the county’s administrator, construction code director, a representative from the road commission, the Home Builders Association and the Builder’s Exchange, will meet as required to hear appeals.
Forsyth said he knows changing an address would create hassles — having to update driver’s licenses and insurance information, for example — and wants to make sure property owners rights are balanced with public safety issues. Making sure first responders show up to the right place in an emergency.
For his part, Hentschel said he understands the hassle, though it never led to any emergencies.
“Over the years, our store has had three different addresses since 1987,” Hentschel said, of Roy’s General Store, his family’s grocery, gas, convenience and hardware store in East Bay Township.
“First Hammond Road, then Three Mile Road, then back to Hammond. As a business we’ve just dealt with it. Now, people won’t have to do that.”
