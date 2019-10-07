TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Commissioners will get their first look at the county’s $40.5 million draft budget for 2020, when County Administrator Nate Alger presents his recommendations during a study session Wednesday morning.
“We are submitting a balanced budget for the third year in a row,” said Alger. “That’s important for us. We conservatively estimated revenue. And the department heads get most of the credit for that.”
The $40,538,416 budget represents a 3.73 percent increase over 2019, and suggested expenditures include two new employees (a records clerk and a home chore worker), some vehicle purchases, and an information technology plan to address impending security concerns prior to January, when Microsoft will phase out its Window 7 software.
Within the draft budget is a commission-approved $7 million pension payment to the Michigan Employees Retirement System, and a $300,000 payment to fund state mandated Other Post Employment Benefits, largely healthcare.
The mandated pension payment is $5.9 million, but Alger said the commission approved the larger amount.
The largest anticipated revenue source is property taxes, which are estimated to bring in $25.5 million in 2020 — a 2.82 percent increase over 2019. Other revenue will come from federal and state grants, fines, license and permit fees, and interest earnings making up the remaining funds.
“Our taxable value is obviously increasing,” Alger said, which makes anticipated upgrades within the Construction Code department timely.
New builds, and homeowner and commercial remodels have risen steadily, with 1,313 building permits issued in 2018, 1,102 in 2017 and 1,034 in 2016, representing a three-year increase of 27 percent, according to Alger’s overview.
The county hired Tyler Technologies, of Plano, Texas, to transition the Construction Code office from a paper to a digital permitting system called “EnerGov,” and assigned Carlisle-Wortman Associates of Ann Arbor to evaluate the code office and its permitting process.
Earlier this month, Dick Carlisle, president of Carlisle-Wortman, presented his evaluation to commissioners.
“You are to be commended in terms of taking the action you did,” Carlisle told commissioners, about their decision to go digital. “We went through a process of interviewing every one of the groups and overall, the response was very favorable. There certainly are some things that could be improved.”
Carlisle and his staff found an “extremely active” department generating quality work despite being stymied by an ineffective telephone system, an underused website, and the outdated paper permitting process that users say takes too long.
“Right now, land use permits and building permits often ask for the same information,” Carlisle said. “If you can use technology, the person wouldn’t have to put the information in twice and it would shorten the wait.”
Alger agreed that Carlisle Wortman’s recommendations would significantly improve the interactions contractors and developers had with the Code office, and said they could be implemented without adding to the 2020 budget.
“We believe that the costs associated with the recommendations can be funded by the Construction Code Department’s revenue associated with permit fees, with no impact on the general fund,” he said in his overview.
The study session begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday on the second floor of the Governmental Center on Boardman Ave. If necessary, additional study sessions may be scheduled for Oct. 23 and Oct. 24.
Alger said the goal is to have a revised budget to commissioners on Nov. 6. Beginning Wednesday, the draft budget will be posted on the county’s website, grandtraverse.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.