TRAVERSE CITY — Barring any last minute changes, termination of a vendor contract between Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging and PACE North will remain in effect, officials said.
“I believe there is value in PACE,” said County Administrator Nate Alger. “But the board decided the requirements made to the COA, the amount of effort the county had to put forth, was not beneficial at this time.”
PACE North is one of 22 such “Programs of All-Inclusive Care of the Elderly” in Michigan, a center-based Medicare and Medicaid-financed service designed to allow nursing home-eligible participants to remain in their home while receiving services.
Participants are assessed in their homes and receive occupational, recreational and physical therapy at a central location. Transportation is provided, as are social activities, nutrition information, personal care assistance, laundry and even a haircut and salon services.
Participants are first qualified by a physician, then sign up for PACE which receives a per-enrollee payment from Medicare and/or Medicaid and participants can cancel at any time. Private pay is also available for approximately $5,000 per month, said Michelle Reardon, outreach coordinator.
On Aug. 20, commissioners voted 4-2 to send PACE North a 90-day notice, informing the senior health nonprofit the county would not be renewing a vendor contract which expires at the end of the year.
“There are still some things that need to be discussed,” PACE North Executive Director, Sherrie Moseler, said Monday. She said she believed the fate of the vendor contract was still undecided.
Documents show of PACE North’s 45 participants, 2 receive COA services, for which PACE was paying the COA a fee.
Since October 2019, COA has received $4,902 from PACE North, with one Grand Traverse County resident receiving $3,858 and another receiving $1,044, said COA Acting Director Meredith Goodrick.
Because PACE is financed in part through reimbursement from federal funds, however, the administrative requirements vendors who contract with PACE are extensive, program documents show.
The contract between PACE North and COA expires at the end of the year.
If the county were to renew the vendor contract, all COA field staff would be required to participate in an annual in-service training, undergo repeated communicable disease screening and annual TB testing, complete extensive forms and be evaluated for various competencies.
“Having to carry out these tasks would require each COA staff member to spend a minimum 16 hours annually to complete each task, which in turn takes critical staff time out of the field providing care for over 1,000 older persons who receive COA services,” a summary submitted to commissioners by Deputy County Administrator Chris Forsyth stated.
Alger said the people currently receiving COA services through PACE, may be able to continue those services by contacting COA on their own.
The COA has a waiting list of about 500 people, Alger said, and perhaps 10 percent might qualify for PACE. Even without a vendor contract, COA staff could and would still inform those they serve about PACE, he said.
Officials pledged to further discuss the vendor agreement — it is on Wednesday’s county board meeting agenda.
A meeting was held Aug. 25 between county staff, officials and PACE North officials to review the vendor agreement and discuss additional issues related to elder care.
In attendance were Alger, Forsyth, Commissioner Gordie La Pointe, Goodrick, Moseler and Reardon.
La Pointe said he attended to get more information about the financial model of the PACE organization.
He questioned the physical ability of participants who’ve qualified for nursing home care, and are as geographically scattered from PACE North’s Garfield Road location as Kalkaska and Manistee, to ride a bus back and forth to receive at least some services.
“We’ve never had an update from PACE on their financials,” La Pointe said. “Their services look very good. But are they on target to meet their goals? Kory Hansen reminded us that the county is on the hook for a $3.5 million bond. So I would have liked to have seen a pro forma income statement.”
Hansen, CEO of Grand Traverse Pavilions, PACE North’s sponsoring organization, and secretary of PACE North’s board of directors, emailed a memo to commissioners Aug. 18, expressing what he said was extreme disappointment over the termination.
PACE North is a new program, he said, it has grown ahead of projections and in spite of the challenges of COVID-19. The low enrollment of PACE participants served by the COA is temporary and will grow in time, he said.
“As the County is ultimately responsible for $3.5 million in bonds, it would be in their best interest to maintain the COA’s partnership to aid in the continued growth and success of the PACE program, assuring its ability to make future bond payments.”
La Pointe said he has seen nothing to indicate financial difficulty, but at some point would like to see a pro forma income statement.
John Jacobs, PACE North finance director, said a pro forma income statement is a common financial document used to estimate the 3 to 5-year growth of a start-up organization.
PACE North was founded in 2018 and began enrolling participants in 2019.
The vendor agreement will be discussed in the “unfinished business” portion of the board meeting Wednesday. It begins at 8 a.m. and the public is invited to attend remotely by watching the livestream at http://gtcmi.us/bocstream or by calling 408-418-9388 and entering pin number 792 476 402.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.