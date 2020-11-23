TRAVERSE CITY — Two Grand Traverse County Board ad hoc committees will interview candidates for a variety of board vacancies, with appointments expected to be announced in December.
Board Chairman Rob Hentschel, outgoing commissioner Addison “Sonny” Wheelock and Board Vice Chairman Ron Clous make up the first ad hoc committee, and will be interviewing candidates Tuesday.
The vacancies and candidates considered by the first ad hoc committee are:
Grand Traverse County Road Commission — Two six-year terms ending Jan. 1, 2027.
Marc McKellar, incumbent road commissioner, at 1 p.m.
Jimmy Cook, 1:10 p.m.
Alan Leman, 1:20 p.m.
Lisa Leedy, 1:30 p.m.
Joe Underwood, 1:40 p.m.
John Nelson, previous Road Commissioner, 2:10 p.m.
Robert Fudge, 2:20 p.m.
Department of Health and Human Services Board — One three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2023
Ann Olson, 1:50 p.m.
Robert Fudge, 2:30 p.m.
Amanda Elliott, 2:40 p.m.
Gordie La Pointe, outgoing county commissioner and current liaison to the DHHS Board, 3 p.m.
Parks and Recreation Board — Two three-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2023 and one vacancy term ending Dec. 31, 2021.
Amanda Elliott, 2:50 p.m.
Gordie La Pointe, 3:10 p.m.
Jessica Brutzman, 3:20 p.m.
Jennifer Harty, 3:30 p.m.
William Strong, 3:50 p.m.
Grace Edinger, 4 p.m.
John Sohacki, 4:10 p.m.
David Gram, incumbent Parks and Rec board member, 4:20 p.m.
Whitney Waara, incumbent Parks and Rec board member, 4:30 p.m.
Rodney Kivel, 4:40 p.m.
Susan McDougal, 4:50 p.m.
Philip Hamburg, 5 p.m.
Traverse Area District Library Board — One vacancy term, ending Dec. 31, 2021.
Mary Budzinski, 5:10 p.m.
Lisa Schut, 5:20 p.m.
Commissioners Brad Jewett, Gordie La Pointe make up the second ad hoc committee and will be interviewing candidates Dec. 1.
The vacancies and candidates considered by the second ad hoc committee are:
Bay Area Transportation Authority Board — One three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2023:
Nicole VanNess, incumbent BATA board member, 1 p.m.
Robert Fudge, 1:10 p.m.
Brownfield Redevelopment Authority — Two three-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2023:
Gary Howe, incumbent Brownfield Authority member, 1:20 p.m.
Jessica Brutzman, 1:30 p.m.
Stephen Morris, 1:40 p.m.
Amanda Elliott, 1:50 p.m.
Ann Olson, 2 p.m.
Grand Traverse County Veterans Affairs Board — Two four-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2024:
Molly Park, incumbent, Veterans Affairs board, 2:10 p.m.
Chris Brutzman, 2:20 p.m.
Ron Hoffmeister, incumbent, Veterans Affairs board, 2:30 p.m.
All ad hoc interviews will be conducted remotely, the public is invited to attend by watching the county board’s YouTube live stream at http://gtcmi.us/bocstream or by calling 408-418-9388.
The pin number for Tuesdays interviews is 132-489-0435; the pin number for the Dec. 1 interviews is 132-529-5511.
