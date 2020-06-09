TRAVERSE CITY — Rosalyn Tyge has three jobs and said she hasn’t worked one of them since March 18.
Tyge said she signed an open letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer detailing concerns of service workers to both support the governor and to advocate for a slow re-open.
“I understand things have got to open up again, and I would prefer we go slow,” Tyge said Monday. “We need to take our time, not feel rushed or else we’re going to lose ground. And I don’t want to lose ground.”
Spearheaded by Commissioner Betsy Coffia and seven elected officials from northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, the open letter was shared on social media and has garnered more than 450 signatures.
It is scheduled to be discussed at Wednesday’s Grand Traverse County Board meeting.
“Critically we understand the manner in which service workers are reengaged in our regions will set the standard for the entire state,” the letter states. “It is vital that we get this right.”
“This is about advocating for our constituents,” Coffia said Monday. “Businesses need more clarification, workers need support and everyone needs to be following guidance to protect public health and that includes the health of our service workers.”
Tyge is a potter, owns a dog kennel near Chums Corners and works part-time in the Graphic Arts department at Northwestern Michigan College.
“I thought I had diversified in enough ways,” she said.
But her gallery sales have been canceled, her dog kennel temporarily closed and her job with NMC on hold.
To make ends meet Tyge, 67, said she filed for unemployment for the first time in her life.
“We’re all trying to figure out what to do, how to grow and I just think we need to learn how to work together more,” she said.
Retired winemaker Larry Mawby of Mawby Vineyards said he signed the letter in part because he feels protective of his employees.
“We know in our region that staff has to feel safe. That’s number one,” Mawby said in a telephone interview Monday. “If the staff doesn’t feel safe, there’s no way they can present a warming welcome atmosphere to customers.”
Mawby said it was time to make wearing a mask a cultural norm, something enforced not just by rule-making or by the governor but also by public opinion.
“We need to reduce the points of contact for customers and staff, which is counter to good hospitality so it’s going to be somewhat challenging,” Mawby said. “But I myself think with some thought, we can manage it.”
Signers have so far come from varied political factions.
Kalkaska Village President Harley Wales signed, as did three members of the Kalkaska Village Council, a traditionally conservative body; while supporters of the progressive groups Indivisible and We Are Traverse City, also signed.
A number of candidates running for office this fall signed the letter, including Melissa Hogan and Jade Prange, who are running for Grand Traverse County Commission, and Amanda Siggins, who is running for District 102 in the Michigan House of Representatives.
The board meeting will be held remotely, the public is invited to attend and offer public comment by calling 408-418-9388 and entering Pin# 792 476 402 when prompted or watching the livestream.
