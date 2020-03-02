TRAVERSE CITY — An attendance record could be set at Wednesday's Grand Traverse County Commission meeting, where a Second Amendment resolution will be discussed, a county staff member said.
County Administrator Nate Alger said the issue may attract more attendees than any meeting in his 18 months on the job.
County Board Chairman Rob Hentschel said upwards of 100 people wouldn't surprise him.
Ron Clous, board vice-chairman, said he asked for issue to be put on the March 4 meeting agenda and was hopeful about its passage.
"To me, its much like our clean water that we enjoy in northern Michigan," Clous said in a phone interview Monday. "It doesn't stay that way by just taking a back seat.
"There’s plenty of people that watch out for the Great Lakes to keep it clean. I think we need to do the same with the Second Amendment."
The resolution is similar to one passed unanimously by Kalkaska County and discussed — but not passed — in Antrim County.
In February officials in Monroe County, southeast of Ann Arbor, also passed what has been called a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County” resolution.
Hentschel previously said Monroe's verbiage is nearly identical to what is being proposed for Grand Traverse.
The word “sanctuary” was removed from the title because of a concern about confusion over “Sanctuary Cities” as an immigration rights term, Hentschel said.
Laws allowing police or family members to have firearms removed from someone who they think may present a danger to themselves or others — so called "Red Flag" laws — are concerning for Clous, he said.
"At any given time, I could be that person," Clous said. "I could be accused and then all of a sudden, you're risking your Second Amendment rights."
Commissioner Gordie La Pointe said he could vote for a resolution that expressed support of the Second Amendment, but would not support anything attempting to skirt the law.
Public comment is offered at the beginning and end of every commission meeting. Hentschel said he planned to ask those wanting to speak about the resolution, to do so during New Business, which is near the end of the agenda and just before second public comment.
The meeting begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday, on the second floor of the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave.
