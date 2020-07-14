TRAVERSE CITY — A contract for a consultant to provide supervisory services at the Commission on Aging is on a public agenda Wednesday.
Grand Traverse County Commissioners will discuss offering Meredith Goodrick $24,960 to run the department following a hasty exit in June by the former director, documents show.
Goodrick is a local senior healthcare advocate who came highly recommended following the departure of Cynthia Kienlen, County Administrator Nate Alger told commissioners last month.
Kienlen, who did not return a call seeking comment, led the county department since Oct. 18, 2017, and her last day on the job was June 11, Alger said.
Meredith Goodrick, who recently retired from Heartl- and Home Healthcare and Hospice, was announced as interim director of the COA at a county commission meeting Wednesday.
The COA offers a variety of services, some free, some with a fee, to county residents age 60 and older, to assist seniors to live independently.
The department has a $3.3 million budget and 41 employees, Alger said.
Discussion of minor rule changes to COA’s bylaws are also on the agenda. The meeting will be held remotely, begins at 8 a.m. and the public can attend by watching the board’s livestream on Youtube or by calling 408-418-9388 and entering pin number 792 476 402 when prompted.
