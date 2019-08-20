TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County commissioners’ plans to discuss two divisive issues have local advocates prepared to protest.
One resolution would have the county support a Line 5 tunnel project — and leaving the pipeline in place until its completion. The other supports a citizenship question on future censuses. Both issues — proposed by Commissioners Brad Jewett and Ron Clous respectively — are on the board’s Wednesday meeting agenda.
Enbridge’s Line 5 carries 23 million gallons of crude oil and natural gas liquids daily between Superior, Wis., and Sarnia, Ontario. Part of the line — in place since 1953 — cross the bottomlands of the Straits of Mackinac. The Canada-based owner, Enbridge, has a plan to relocate the infrastructure into an underground tunnel.
Environmental advocates, tribal representatives and elected officials across the region have come out to oppose the continued flow of petrochemicals in the Straits — with or without the tunnel.
Pipelines are the safest, fastest and most efficient way to transport liquids — especially fuels, Jewett argues. The tunnel seems like a safe, sensible solution that will provide more security to the Great Lakes, he said.
“I know there’s going to be opinions on both sides, but, at the end of the day, until we have a safe alternative, I don’t believe it’s an option to shut down Line 5,” Jewett said.
Representatives of Indivisible Traverse City, Traverse Area Indivisible Alliance, Grand Traverse Democrats and Oil & Water Don’t Mix on Monday announced their intention to organize a protest rally outside the Governmental Center prior to the county board’s 8 a.m. meeting.
Jewett, Clous and board Chairperson Rob Hentschel individually said they were fine with the protest, noting the First Amendment right to do so.
Building a tunnel for Line 5 and decommissioning it are two separate issues, said Bill Latka, digital coordinator of the Oil & Water Don’t Mix statewide coalition. Building a tunnel isn’t an answer to protecting the Great Lakes because designing, permitting, construction and challenges in court means it would “take forever, if it would even happen” — and Enbridge knows that, Latka said.
That leaves the area’s economy, tourism lure and health of the lakes at risk in the meantime, he said. Why should a foreign corporation be allowed to threaten the sanctity of the Great Lakes for its private gain, Latka asked.
“The business of Grand Traverse County should be protecting the people of the county and a vote for the tunnel is a vote to keep the pipeline open indefinitely,” Latka said.
The Line 5 and census resolutions underline a broader issue of commissioners taking formal positions without full discourse from the public, said Ted Iorio, member of Indivisible Traverse City. Iorio’s wife, Gretchen, is the group’s co-chair.
“These types of motions are really being generated to appease the political prejudice of the board,” he said.
Commissioners have no jurisdiction over either issue, Iorio said, and would do well to focus on things affecting the citizens of Grand Traverse County that they can impact.
The 2015-16 county board took a stance, voting 4-2 to support the end of transportation of oil under the Great Lakes. The tunnel project was brought forth in 2018.
Hentschel said he believes county commissioners taking up such issues do have an impact on public policy, even if it’s not that board’s particular issue. Raising the issue and making it known that there’s support one way or another does have an impact, he said.
“For the people that say it’s a state issue, we are the state — 83 counties are the state,” Jewett said. “It’s an issue for everybody.”
Enbridge welcomes local governments weighing in on the subject, said Ryan Duffy, a company spokesperson.
Traverse Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Whitney Waara was contacted by the Indivisible groups with a request that the chamber advise commissioners to withdraw both resolutions.
Waara said she isn’t sure what would be accomplished by commissioners picking a side or what impacts doing so would have. She declined to comment on whether the county should take a stance.
“I don’t know that (commissioners taking a stance) would influence the state in their decision-making,” Waara said.
Both resolutions originally were set to be taken up at the Aug. 7 board meeting, but Jewett and Clous pulled their respective proposals from that agenda. They said it was because Commissioners Sonny Wheelock Jr. and Bryce Hundley — who historically have voted in a bloc with Commissioner Betsy Coffia — were absent.
