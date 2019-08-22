TRAVERSE CITY — One by one, 57 people approached the podium, ready to address Grand Traverse County commissioners.
Even more sat listening — so many that a lack of chairs had people claiming spots on the ground and even more spilling out of the board room into the hallway.
Some speakers were hopeful or pleading, others frustrated or angry. Some had speeches prepared, others’ comments were spur of the moment.
All but four had the same plea — don’t support a Line 5 tunnel project or keeping the existing pipeline in place any longer. Only two people encouraged commissioners to endorse the project.
Commissioners on Wednesday ultimately voted 4-3 to approve a resolution having the county offer support for a tunnel project and leaving the pipeline in place until its completion.
“There’s been a lot of input on both sides (and) I’ve talked to a lot of people,” said Commissioner Brad Jewett, who proposed the resolution. “I do believe that the tunnel would provide safe water for us for generations to come.”
Enbridge’s Line 5 carries 23 million gallons of crude oil and natural gas liquids daily between Superior, Wis., and Sarnia, Ontario. Part of the line — in place since 1953 — crosses the bottomlands of the Straits of Mackinac. The Canada-based owner, Enbridge, has a plan to relocate the infrastructure into an underground tunnel.
The company appreciates the support of local governments for the Line 5 tunnel project, Enbridge spokesperson Ryan Duffy wrote in an email.
The company’s current focus is moving forward with rock and soil sampling in the Straits as part of pre-construction work on the tunnel, he wrote. It will allow the company to stay on schedule and ensure the earliest possible completion date, Duffy wrote.
Environmental advocates, tribal representatives and elected officials across the region have come out to oppose the continued flow of petrochemicals in the Straits — with or without the tunnel.
Jewett said he’s been accused of taking money or other bribes from Enbridge. Jewett adamantly denied knowing anyone from Enbridge or having any communication with the company.
Votes fell into usual blocs — commissioners Jewett, Ron Clous, Gordie La Pointe and Rob Hentschel voted in favor of the resolution while commissioners Sonny Wheelock Jr., Bryce Hundley and Betsy Coffia voted “no.”
Coffia — who spoke at length during commissioner deliberation and took part in public comment — cast her vote with a harsh, “Hell no.”
Their constituents are there, some of them missing work and income, to “try to educate us because they’re alarmed that we have not taken the time to really deliberate and educate ourselves as a body,” Coffia said during public comment.
“Enbridge is a foreign oil giant that has endless amounts of money to spend on lawyers and lobbyists to do their work for them,” she said. “That’s not what I was elected to do and that’s not what you were elected to do.”
Attendees gave Coffia a standing ovation as she returned to her seat.
La Pointe said the concern he has is not leaving Line 5 laying on the lakebed indefinitely. Negotiating a resolution is a better way to find a solution than through litigation, which can take years to reach an initial conclusion — and then there’s appeals, he said.
“I appreciate the comments that were made,” La Pointe said. “I don’t disagree with the risk and that it’s something that has to be addressed. But I think we’re on the right course of negotiation and building in safeguards (with the tunnel project). For those reasons, I am going to support the resolution.”
Wheelock, co-owner of Wheelock & Sons Welding, has been in the steel business his entire life, he said. Wheelock said, based on personal experience, he “can’t possibly believe” that Line 5’s structural integrity still is sound.
The resolution passed Wednesday is a near-180 from the stance taken by 2015-16 commissioners, who voted 4-2 to support the end of transportation of oil under the Great Lakes. The tunnel project was brought forth in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.