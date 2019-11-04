TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County department heads were told to submit a “current services only” budget for 2020, but the budget for the commission itself shows a recommended 6.25 percent increase.
At the budget study session Wednesday this didn’t sit well with Commissioner Betsy Coffia.
“We’re asking our departments to live within their means and I wonder why we need an increase to our budget,” Coffia said. “We didn’t vote to ask for more money and I just want to personally say I’m not comfortable with it.”
Commissioners’ salaries, per diems, and planned expenditures such as software purchases and staff salaries were briefly discussed last week, during the last of three study sessions on the county’s $71.6M recommended budget for 2020.
County Administrator Nate Alger and County Finance Director Dean Bott provided itemized figures showing $438,109 was approved for the commission for 2019 and $465,512 is recommended for 2020.
As of Oct. 30 the commission had spent $303,745.54, or 69.33 percent of their 2019 budget.
Alger’s recommended budget did not include a salary increase for commissioners, but did include a 33 percent jump in per diems – payments to commissioners for attending conferences and meetings other than their monthly commission meetings.
The 2019 per diem budget is $37,500; the 2020 budget calls for $50,000.
“We budget very conservatively and looking at that, yet it is a high amount,” said Bott in a phone interview Thursday. “We could probably reduce that by $10,000 or more. It’s on my notes to reduce.”
Commission salaries have remained constant for several years, with the exception of 2016, when they were dropped to $1. Current Chair Rob Hentschel is paid $8,500 annually, Vice-Chair Ron Clous is paid $7,500 and regular commissioners are paid $7,000.
“My take is they didn’t have per diems for the last two years, so the number we’re comparing it to is an educated guess,” said Hentschel, about the proposed increase.
As of Oct. 15, Commissioner Rob Hentschel has received $5,320 in per diems; Gordie LaPointe has received $2,520; Ron Clous and Brad Jewett have each received $2,380; Betsy Coffia has received $875; Sonny Wheelock has received $805; and Bryce Hundley has received $525.
“There’s always a number of commissioners who are out at a lot of meetings and I’m one of those,” Hentschel said.
His district covers four townships — Paradise, Fife Lake, Union and part of East Bay — and two villages – Fife Lake and Kingsley.
“As the policy that we have allows us to bill for the meetings that we’re directly assigned to, my committee assignments are rather light,” said Hundley, who serves on the Commission on Aging Committee and Networks Northwest.
“But there’s a broad category of submitting for whatever we see fit and if I’m having a meeting with Nate (Alger) or (DDA CEO) Jean Derenzy, I don’t know if other people bill for that but I don’t. I’m not trying to hit the county up for additional income.”
The per diem figures for 2019 were provided by county administration in response to a Record-Eagle Freedom of Information Act request.
Commissioner pay has long been a controversial topic.
Two major changes were made by 2015-16 board members, as previously reported. In 2015, they removed the $90-per-day cap on per diem collections, allowing elected officials to collect unlimited $35 payments per day.
In March 2016, they set the next board’s annual pay at $1 and eliminated per diem payments after some commissioners had collected more than $15,000 in annual pay through a combination of base salary, per diem collections and a $2,000 stipend for forgoing health insurance benefits.
“I thought it was too much,” said Clous, currently in his sixth year of serving on the commission, of past unlimited per diems. “I always took the position that staff should go on those trips since they’re the ones who will be around the longest.”
In February 2018 board members restored salaries for the 2019-20 board to current levels and set per diems at $35 per meeting and $70 for all-day conferences.
In March, a change requested by Hentschel to add “wiggle room” on the timing of submitting per diems from 30 days following an event or meeting to 90 days was approved by the board 6-1. Coffia provided the dissenting vote.
Per diems are not paid for attending regular board meetings or ceremonial-only events and must be approved by the full board. Per diems for events in the fourth quarter are due no later than Jan. 31 of the following year so the figures listed above are likely to rise.
