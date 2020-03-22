TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Commissioners canceled their regular meeting Wednesday, then held a special meeting Friday to approve rules allowing members to vote online.
Thursday’s meeting was held at the Governmental Center, which is otherwise closed to the public and Commissioner Betsy Coffia joined via a video conference.
Vice Chairman Ron Clous chaired the meeting, as Chairman Rob Hentschel was absent.
The public was allowed to attend in person in a separate conference room, Clous said, where a podium and microphone were set up for that purpose.
Public comments were also solicited online in real time, Clous said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday no longer requiring officials to be physically present to attend or vote at meetings, and the board changed their own rules to adhere to the order, Clous said.
In other business, the board approved accepting a $150,000 grant for the Boardman Loop Trail from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund and authorized a 2019 audit.
The next commission meeting is scheduled for April 1, where more commissioners may decide to attend remotely, Clous said.
“It’s good we maintain our two meetings a month schedule but we’ll keep to just taking care of county business moving forward,” Clous said. “I doubt we’ll have any elected officials be expected to give reports. We’ll approve payables and do what we need to do to keep the county running.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.