TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners regular meeting will be livestreamed Wednesday on GovernmentTV.
The meeting begins at 8 a.m. and will be available to watch at tacm.tv/govtvnow.asp.
On the agenda to be discussed are several budget amendments, updating the human resource policy to address COVID-19 adjustments and extending the county’s declaration of emergency for an additional 30 days.
Those wishing to give public comment will need to call 458-206-6517 and wait in a “virtual waiting room” where their microphones will be muted until they are called upon:
The pin number for the virtual waiting room is 277125173.
