TRAVERSE CITY — The head of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health will deliver an annual presentation to the Grand Traverse County board Wednesday, following a stalled attempt by commissioners to hire an outside accountant.
Commissioners said in January an accountant could examine why Grand Traverse pays more per person for mental health services than do other counties NLCMH serves, but ultimately decided the move was premature.
A 106-page document detailing $73 million in 2020 funding for the organization was attached to Wednesday’s meeting packet by Chief Executive Officer Karl Kovacs. Of that figure, only a portion — $1,026,740— comes directly from its six member counties, including $682,200 from Grand Traverse.
Information previously provided to commissioners by NLCMH shows a wide range of per-person costs for services depending on where a client lives.
From highest to lowest they are: Grand Traverse County, $7.48; Leelanau County, $6.48; Crawford County $2.53; Roscommon County, $2.40; Missaukee County, $2.34; Wexford County, $2.33.
County Administrator Nate Alger said meetings with NLCMH staff had been helpful, but questions remained and Kovacs is expected to address those on Wednesday.
Kovacs previously said the six counties have paid the same amount since the organization’s inception in 2003. The enabling agreement which established NLCMH requires an annual audit, a document Kovacs said in a phone interview is provided to commissioners every March.
Most of the group’s funding comes from Medicaid and other state aid sources.
The presentation to the board comes at a time when NLCMH staff is scrambling to address proposed state-level changes in how mental health services are categorized and billed.
The state wants to combine physical health and moderate mental health illnesses into one category, which would be covered by Medicaid. It wants to have a specialty integrated plan, or SIP, responsible for the physical and mental health of those experiencing more significant mental illness.
A SIP could include community mental health, a for-profit insurance provider, or a combination of the two. Kovacs said he worries some who need services could be left without coverage.
- County Commissioners on Wednesday also will receive citizen comments gathered at recent airport governance informational sessions. A subcommittee of the Northwestern Regional Airport Commission recommended changing from a commission to an authority and while public comments were recorded by a stenographer in December, they have yet to be made public.
- Also scheduled Wednesday is a public hearing and approval consideration for the re-development of Camp Pugsley.
The county plans to acquire 20 acres of the former Pugsley Correctional facility, located in Fife Lake Township, from the State Land Bank Authority, to expand a gun range used by law enforcement. Fife Lake Township has reviewed and approved a Planned Development District for land at the former prison and the Grand Traverse Band has plans to develop a aerospace and technology center on the remainder of the 85-acre property.
- Commissioners had directed Alger to fact-find on any benefits the county might derive from combining the County Clerk and Register of Deeds responsibilities into one elected position, and they are scheduled to discuss Alger’s findings.
- Also on the agenda is a resolution suggested by Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg, directing the county to participate in the Stepping Up initiative, in order to reduce the number of people with mental illness, in the county jail.
The resolution has no funding attached but would allow data collection on those in jail with mental illness, as a step toward a more formalized diversion plan.
Commission meetings are held at the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave., beginning at 8 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.