TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County will purchase 20 acres of a former prison from the Michigan Land Bank, even after Fife Lake Township scuttled state funding for development of a gun range on the property.
Grand Traverse County commissioners voted unanimously Friday to close on the $1 purchase March 2, and no changes were made to its use as a sheriff’s department gun range.
“At this moment the sheriff department will continue to train,” said Commission Chair Rob Hentschel in a phone interview following the special meeting Friday morning.
“I do think the sheriff’s department should meet with the citizens group and find some common ground as far as mitigating the nuisance to neighbors.”
Fife Lake Township board members Thursday night voted down a Brownfield plan that would have paid to develop the range into a regional law enforcement training center.
The vote followed an hour of verbal opposition from dozens of citizens, a petition from Pugsley Area Residents Conservancy with 68 signatures, and a PowerPoint presentation projected on the wall of the township hall.
“Our complaint is not just a ‘NIMBY’ argument,” said Mary Ellen Dilley, referencing “Not in My Backyard.”
“We chose to live here because Fife Lake Township is a wonderful place to live,” she said. “We ask that you do not approve the Brownfield plan.”
Property owners from Hodge and Walton roads, which edge the former Pugsley Correctional Facility, a minimum security prison which closed in 2016, formed the citizens group, sent letters to 200-plus area homeowers and obtained range data via Freedom of Information Act requests.
“We FOIA’d and 97,000 shots were fired at the range, over 72 days, 1,350 rounds, on average, per day that they were out there,” said Gerianne Street, a founding member of PARC. “There were 23,000 shots from automatic rifles.”
Capt. Chris Clark previously said he’d worked with planners and elected officials for more than a year planning the facility, which would have provided a place for law enforcement in the region to train and qualify.
Making the 50-mile trip to Camp Grayling uses more staff time and resources and has inherent scheduling challenges, Clark said.
“Local law enforcement officers and corrections officers need and deserve a quality training facility,” he said.
One of the people who worked with Clark on developing the plan was Doug Mansfield, Union Township supervisor, who told county commissioners he sat through a dozen meetings with Fife Lake Township officials to discuss the project.
“This is not something that was done without professional help,” Mansfield said. “They held three or four public hearings. They were transparent on every function. This is not a gun range. This is a professional training facility. We need that in this county.”
County Administrator Nate Alger and Deputy Administrator Chris Forsyth said Brownfield funds might still be available if the county transferred the property into its own Brownfield account following acquisition.
Commissioner Betsy Coffia twice suggested further meetings between citizens and officials.
Some property owners previously questioned why shots could be heard as late as 10 p.m. or midnight, and Clark pointed out gun crime is not limited to the daylight hours.
“It’s unfortunate that it is forgotten or not understood that there are 67 sworn sheriff’s office law enforcement officers and 34 corrections officers that have chosen a profession that they would lay down their life for a complete stranger in the course of their job,” Clark said.
Several of the speakers Thursday said their opposition to the gun range did not mean they opposed law enforcement.
“Nobody has ever said anything negative about the sheriff’s department,” said Mary Borbolla, of Walton Road in Kingsley. “But this is our home. My biggest fear is once the sheriff’s department gets this land, they can do anything they want. Who do they answer to?”
Hentschel attended the Fife Lake Township meeting, spoke during public comment, and tried to broker a compromise.
Voting against Brownfield funding wouldn’t put a stop to the gun range, he said. It would fund developing the training facility but it would also fund sound mitigation efforts like land berms, and could be approved with conditions.
Citizens were having none of it, however, and when one audience member asked for a show of hands from those who supported a compromise, not a single hand was raised.
“I expected them to have a little better understanding of what the Brownfield dollars are for,” Hentschel said in a phone interview Friday. “The citizens were convinced that by speaking out against the Brownfield plan that they would make the range go away completely. But the need for a range remains. I don’t feel like setting up an appointment at Camp Grayling is the best option.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.