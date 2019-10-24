TRAVERSE CITY — Confusion marred the second of three Grand Traverse County budget study sessions Wednesday after two elected officials — the prosecutor and the sheriff — said they were told not to give formal presentations.
“I’m here this morning as a member of the public and as the prosecuting attorney because I was told I would not be put on the agenda this morning,” Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg told commissioners during the first public comment period. “I was frankly hoping to have more than three minutes to speak.”
Commission rules state any person can address the board, but their comments cannot exceed three minutes unless the chairperson grants a commenter additional time.
“How much would you like?” Commission Chair Rob Hentschel asked.
“If I could have fifteen minutes?” Moeggenberg said.
Moeggenberg and Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley attended the study session in order to advocate for 2020 funding to hire additional staff.
Moeggenberg said she wants to hire another full-time attorney for the prosecutor’s office and Bensley was advocating for two additional law enforcement officers.
County Administrator Nate Alger did not include these positions in the 2020 recommended draft budget he submitted to commissioners Oct. 9.
Lengthy discussion by commissioners about the process of deciding on new hires, and whether or not to hear directly from department heads and elected officials, precluded Moeggenberg offering additional comments until later in the meeting.
“Are we telling department heads they are not allowed to make presentations?” Commissioner Betsy Coffia asked. “I thought we were in a dynamic process that would include presentations from department heads. It would be helpful to get clarity.”
“If you want to go through every request,” Hentschel said, about additional staff positions various department heads said they need, “then you should read them.”
“I did,” Coffia replied.
“If what we’re doing is listening to everyone telling us why he’s wrong,” Hentschel said, referring to Alger’s staff and budget recommendations, “well, I don’t want to see a parade of people asking for money.”
Hentschel said he was satisfied with Alger’s work, said Alger knew the county and its needs better than anyone, and that the commission should seriously consider following the administrator’s recommendations.
“This is a balanced budget,” Alger told commissioners, in his summary comments near the close of the session. “You tell us (county staff) what you want and we’ll make it work. Our priority was a balanced budget, with no reduction in services, had a cost of living increase, has a $7 million pension payment and a $300,000 OPEB payment. We have to make sure the county is funded in 2020, but also in 2040.”
Bensley in his comments to commissioners said no additional county law enforcement officers have been hired since 2004, despite continued growth in the county’s population. He said he had arranged for a law enforcement board presentation, but was told by Undersheriff Mike Shea it was no longer happening.
“I’m really confused here with this process,” Bensley told the commission. “We are not prepared today because we were told we would not have this opportunity. Capt. Clark is not here with his presentation, members of the state police and the city narcotics team are not here because we did not expect this opportunity.”
Bensley then read from an op-ed he authored about not being heard by the previous board and the need for a funded drug interdiction team, which was published in the Record-Eagle’s Forum section Jan. 18.
“At the December 19th Board of Commissioners meeting, the sheriff’s office was prepared to outline a plan to establish a full-time interdiction team with actual costs and a funding plan,” Bensley read aloud. “However, we weren’t allowed to address the Commission because the presentation was removed from the agenda at the start of the meeting ... Not a good lesson in governmental transparency.”
Commissioner Sonny Wheelock, who along with Commissioner Ron Clous was on the previous board, explained that then-board members felt the sheriff’s request should be put off until the 2020 budget discussion.
Who made the decision not to include Moeggenberg and Bensley on the study session agenda was unclear.
Moeggenberg said she was told Thursday, Oct. 16, she needed to have any presentation materials to the board by the next day, which with her busy court schedule did not give her enough time.
Commissioners Bryce Hundley and Coffia have previously expressed frustration when asked to vote on an issue without first having supporting documents in the information packet board members receive prior to a meeting, so timing may have been a factor.
“I have no idea why they weren’t on the agenda specifically,” Hentschel said, following the meeting. “They did not submit a proposal by the deadline. I don’t know why that was such a point of contention or confusion. From my perspective it’s like saying Nate Alger was wrong in his recommendations, but I’m happy to listen.”
A motion by Coffia to invite six department heads, Moeggenberg and Bensley to make 15-minute presentations to the board at its third and final study session Oct. 30 failed, 5-2, with Coffia and Hundley voting in favor and Clous, Hentschel, Brad Jewett, Gordie LaPointe and Wheelock voting against.
A motion by Wheelock to invite Moeggenberg, Bensley and the county’s elected judges to present their new staffing needs to the board Oct. 30 passed 6-1 with Hentschel the dissenting vote.
“If they can’t make a strong case to the county administrator, who does this every day, it probably doesn’t fit the goals the county has set,” Hentschel said following the meeting. “But their motion passed so they can be on the agenda.”
The balanced $40,538,416 2020 draft budget represents a 3.73 percent increase over 2019, and suggested expenditures include two new employees — a records clerk and a home chore worker — some vehicle purchases and an information technology plan to address impending security concerns prior to January, when Microsoft will phase out its Windows 7 software.
Within the draft budget is also a commission-approved $7 million pension payment to the Michigan Employees Retirement System, and a $300,000 payment to fund state mandated Other Post Employment Benefits, largely health care.
The mandated pension payment is $5.9 million, but Alger said the commission earlier approved the larger amount.
The county’s largest anticipated revenue source is property taxes, which are estimated to bring in $25.5 million in 2020 — a 2.82 percent increase over 2019. Other revenue will come from federal and state grants, fines, license and permit fees, and interest earnings.
The third and final scheduled budget study session is Oct. 30 at 8 a.m. in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Governmental Center, Boardman Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.