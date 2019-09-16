TRAVERSE CITY — Sixteen new apartments Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians built near Traverse City for its members are ready for their close-up.
Tribal officials will host a grand opening Tuesday at 3 p.m., according to a release.
The apartments are located on Herkner Road on a new road just southwest of Falconhurst Drive, said Robert Kalbfleisch, band land and roads management director.
The event is open to the public, Kalbfleisch said. Tribal elders will be there to say a prayer, and tribal council Chairman Thurlow "Sam" McClellan and other council members will attend. Officials will talk about the project and give tours of the four buildings.
These new apartments sit on 72.5 acres of tribal property in Garfield Township, Kalbleisch said. He expects they should be ready for renters by October.
