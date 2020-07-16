TRAVERSE CITY — A request for an increase in Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch’s 911 funding will appear on the November ballot, following a unanimous vote by county commissioners.
“We are very fortunate to have a professional operation in our 911 center,” said Commissioner Sonny Wheelock, Jr. on Wednesday. “I hope this will be supported even though we are in troubling financial times.”
Voters will be asked Nov. 3 to approve an up to $2.50/per month, per device surcharge once the current surcharge rate of $1.85 expires next year.
If approved, the 65-cent increase would be in effect through 2027 and generate between $2.7 million and $2.8 million per year, to operate the current 911 system and fund additional staff and equipment upgrades, documents show.
The additional funds would be used to add a dispatch supervisor, rework the database coordinator position into a systems support role, add two dispatcher workstations, purchase new hardware and maintain existing hardware and add a radio back-up system between now and 2027, documents show.
“At that point, a lot of our radios would be in the 12-year-old time frame and it would be time to look at replacement costs for those,” said Jason Torrey, 911 Center director.
In previous years, the department has faced staffing shortages, though as of Wednesday no open positions were listed on the job posting page of the county’s website.
Commissioner Brad Jewett, who sits on the center’s board, said the last person who left the department did so not because of job dissatisfaction, but rather because they moved out of the area.
Jewett said keeping the department well supplied benefits everyone.
“The big thing is the radio upgrades,” Jewett said. “It will keep us on the cutting edge of the technology side of public safety.”
Torrey agreed.
“In 2015 we made a major purchase of radios that are under warranty for a period of 5 years,” Torrey said. “One of my recommendations in my ask was to provide for a system support person who could help maintain that fleet of radios. To make sure everything is working properly for our first responders.”
Over the past several years, surcharges approved by voters have largely replaced 911 center funding from the county’s general fund, board meeting minutes show.
In 2014, for example, voters approved the $1.85 surcharge set to expire next year, which helped fund $3.5 million in technology upgrades, including the new radios, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
As of 2021, if the $2.50 surcharge passes, no county general fund mon- ey will be used to fund the department, documents show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.