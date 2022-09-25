KINGSLEY — The punishment for those in the Kingsley football program calling assistant coach Connor Schueller by his first name is 10 push-ups.
Head coach Tim Wooer says he’s done at least 100 push-ups.
Senior running back Kyan Fessenden doesn’t even keep track anymore.
“I couldn’t even tell you,” Fessenden said. “A lot. A lot.”
(Hint to Stags players: Just say you were referring to senior defensive back Connor Johnson.)
The 18-year-old Schueller was playing football just 10 months ago, starting at cornerback and playing running back at just 5-foot-5 and 153 pounds.
When Wooer brought Schueller on to the coaching staff, he knew he’d have to draw a line between Schueller the player and Schueller the coach. Hence, the push-up penalty for friends on the team still calling him Connor.
Wooer said he reached out to Schueller after he found out the three-year varsity player was sticking around Kingsley.
Wooer said most beginning assistants start at the middle school level because of the age difference. Schueller started with the Stags junior varsity this summer and quickly progressed to being one of the team’s varsity assistants wearing a headset on game days.
“He’s very mature for his age,” Wooer said. “He’s doing a nice job. He’s very cerebral, a good thinker, good communicator. All in all, it’s been a win-win for everybody.”
FOOTBALL FAMILY
Football has always been a big part of Schueller’s life. Not only playing and practicing, but the family aspect.
The sport is almost another religion in Kingsley, and Schueller’s family was all in. His younger brother played through last season, and his parents were both very involved in the program. His mother Trina founded the Touchdown Club that helped raise funds for the football team.
Trina passed away from COVID-19 the day before Kingsley’s home game against Traverse City St. Francis.
“She was the one that would do those football duties that nobody ever notices or appreciates, but if someone like her doesn’t do it, it won’t get done,” Stags JV assistant coach Robert Whims said. “Better still, she was the kind of mom that would check in with kids — not just ones on the team, but other kids — and ask them how they were doing. And she meant it. Everybody knew her, and everybody loved her.”
Playing just hours after the news of Trina’s passing spread throughout Kingsley, the JV team trailed St. Francis by three touchdowns in the second quarter. The Stags rallied to win.
“The game ends. Kids are crying. Coaches are crying. The fans are crying,” Whims said. “They stream onto the home team’s field. The kids are going nuts. More tears. Down three TDs and with our hearts broken, we have come back to win and preserve an undefeated season.”
The next day, Schueller played in the varsity game. The heavy moment was emotional for him, his family and the crowd. That Friday was Senior Night, so Schueller had to walk through the line without his mom. But her strong presence was undeniable.
Schueller still played, making a fourth-down, goal-line tackle to prevent a St. Francis touchdown. The Gladiators won the game, but Schueller won the day, conquering much just to dress for the game.
TRAGEDY TO TRANSFORMATION
The Kingsley community poured out support for the whole Schueller family.
At the regular-season finale against St. Francis, numerous items and products were raffled off at halftime, donated by businesses and families all over the surrounding area.
In the following weeks and months, community members continued to send the family food and messages, even stopping by their home just outside Kingsley.
That’s where the seed was planted for the idea to coach, even if he didn’t realize it at the time.
“It started when I didn’t have anything going for me,” Schueller said. “It was a struggle, for sure, trying to figure out what I would do. I love the game of football.”
Wooer asked him to help out with the team last summer. Schueller gladly accepted.
“It was in the back of my head when I graduated,” Schueller said. “It really came when my mom passed. The community took such care of me, so I thought I’d give back.”
A typical weekday sees Schueller drive his younger brother Carter to school every day, work for Josh Merchant in landscaping during the day, then practice. At night, he studies and takes real estate practice tests to inch closer to a goal of becoming a real estate agent, an ambition fueled by watching Property Brothers episodes on HGTV.
Schueller hopes to take and pass the Michigan Real Estate Exam after the football season. He already has several real estate firms interested in taking him on.
COACH, NOT CONNOR
Schueller first started coaching at Wooer’s Wing-T camp in July, working with the Stags’ junior varsity. He soon made enough of an impact to earn elevation to varsity and in a big enough role to wear one of the team’s headsets on game nights. Only about two-thirds of the Stags’ coaches wear headsets on game day.
Schueller said he wasn’t nearly as vocal in the Stags’ season-opening win over McBain, but that changed the next week when Kingsley visited Gaylord. He felt the team wasn’t holding the edge well enough, and let some players know his displeasure as they left the field.
More typically, Schueller quietly pulls a player off to the side when he comes off the field, giving tips and tricks for making a play work better.
“He’s so smart at both positions, fullback and viper,” Fessenden said. “It’s kind of crazy, actually. He knows every play and where to be.”
Kingsley players realize this isn’t the usual — for an 18-year-old to be roaming the sidelines, giving them instructions.
“It’s pretty unusual, but I think it’s pretty sweet,” Fessenden said. “He knows what all us seniors are going through because he played so recently. It’s fun. He is a coach, but he’s our age and cracks jokes during practice. But he’s serious when we need him.”
He fellow coaches enjoy Schueller’s presence on the sidelines as well. After seeing his three years of varsity playing days, they knew he’d be a fit.
“It was pretty easy for him,” said Kingsley running backs and defensive backs coach Kyle Smith, who coached at Kalkaska for four years before the last three with the Stags. “As far as fundamentals and knowledge of football, he was one of the better guys I’ve ever had.”
Schueller helps coach defensive backs, running backs and the Stags’ “viper” outside linebacker spot.
Smith, the Stags coach who usually works closest with Schueller, calls him a “huge asset,” adding that he knows every alignment, where every player on the field needs to be and sees every play call.
“When I was 17 or 18, I wasn’t doing this stuff,” Smith said.
Schueller also steps in during practice drills when they’re short a player.
“I feel like I’m still in pads and I want to run out there,” Schueller said of game days.
The Stags (3-2) are coming off a 41-21 win Friday over Benzie Central. They face another big test next week when they host undefeated Sault Ste. Marie. Kingsley ends the regular season with three straight on the road, going in as the favorite against Gull Lake, Grayling and Cheboygan.
“Football has always been a big part of kids’ lives, especially in Kingsley,” Smith said. “Initially it was tough to get back to football. But the best place for him now is here.”
Just don’t call him Connor. It’s Coach Schueller now.
