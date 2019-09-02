BENZONIA — Josh Stoltz, executive director of Grow Benzie, will head to Africa to study the food chain from seed to market to table.
Stoltz has been chosen to participate in the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders Reciprocal Exchange.
In November he’ll head to Mozambique on the southeastern edge of Africa for a two-week stay. He’ll participate in farming, observing each step from planting to consumption. His experience will be documented through taped interviews and data collections.
“The idea is to see what could be applicable here, but also to open up the dialogue between two geographies that may have parallel food systems,” Stoltz said.
In all, 102 Americans from 30 states and the District of Columbia will travel to 34 countries in Africa, where they’ll build on connections made with young African leaders who visited the United States as Mandela Washington fellows.
The program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and the International Research & Exchanges Board (IREX). It is meant to promote collaboration between U.S. and African leaders, as well as to strengthen their bonds.
Grow Benzie is located on 4 acres in Benzonia that include greenhouses, an incubator farm, an event center, commercial kitchen, farmers market and more.
His participation in the program benefits Grow Benzie in that it validates the work the organization has accomplished in learning about the food system and connecting people and resources, he said.
“We’ve got a lot of good things in place already,” he said. “But I’m also interested to see what they’re doing in terms of rural to urban and how they’re feeding enough mouths.”
Stoltz will be hosted in Mozambique by Marcia Maposse, who was a visiting fellow in northern Michigan in 2017 and is the owner of a group of food companies. While here, Maposse researched food companies, talked to farmers and visited farm markets.
“The idea was to see what’s been successful here, what she could glean to take back with her,” Stoltz said.
While there, Stoltz will visit South Africa to go on safari, something he is looking forward to.
Stoltz plans to interview students, looking at their attitudes toward farming and agriculture. Young people here have shifted and continue to shift away from farming, though there is a more recent trend of those who want to come back to the small farm approach and sustainable farming, he said.
He’ll also look at food insecurity and how farmers there deal with drought and climate change — something that could affect this area in the future.
“They’ve been farming in that environment for centuries. I think there will be something I can bring back.”
Stoltz traveled to England and Russia in early 2019 after being selected to attend Forum for the Future’s International School of Systems, and was also awarded Traverse City Rotary Charities first Changemaker Fellowship.
