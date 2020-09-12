ELK RAPIDS — Northern Michigan’s most ardent environmental advocate — and perhaps the most beloved — won’t be gazing north from his longtime home in Elk Rapids anymore.
Greg Reisig died Thursday surrounded by loved ones after a brief battle with advanced pancreatic cancer. He was 72.
A celebration of life is planned for summer 2021.
Reisig was well-known as a consistent participant in any number of environment-focused events or campaigns to challenge anyone or any agency that ever threatened the northern woods and waters he so passionately loved.
Fellow environmental advocates and community leaders spent recent days sending warm wishes through an online journal and praising Reisig’s contributions.
On Sept. 2, Reisig told a Record-Eagle reporter that he didn’t have much energy, but was comfortable being in hospice care at home in front of his big, picture window.
“I’m able to look up at the trees. It’s a perfect spot for me,” he said.
Reisig is survived by his widow, Terri, and their sons, Sean and Jeremy.
Local environmental attorney Jim Olson said Reisig was a “beautiful man, a warrior for the values at the core of the common good for people, community and earth.
“But he was a gentle warrior who stood firm, from the heart, not control or the ego. This is why his humble presence at every key event and meeting inspired so many of us to keep going,” he said.
Reisig some 20 years ago ran a “marvelous and visionary regional paper,” Olson said, with Mark Stone called the Lake Country Gazette that focused on environmental issues.
He then turned his attention to countless local environment-related issues, including: Wetlands protections in Elk Rapids; a bypass over the Boardman River; a once-planned local biomass power plant; commercially bottled groundwater extractions; oil and gas wastewater disposal wells; and most recently, the battle to remove the dual Line 5 petrochemical pipelines from he waters in the Straits of Mackinac.
“And he’s been a loyal, supportive friend, a positive, quiet firm force with a wonderful smile, who knows the intrinsic value of the gifts of this world. I’ve always known I was on solid ground when Greg showed up and stood next to us, as if presence was a good omen, despite the odds,” Olson said.
Others expressed similar sentiments.
Glen Chown, executive director of the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, said Reisig was instrumental in helping the nonprofit gain critical momentum when it wasn’t well know in its early years.
He even served on the board from 1994 through 2004.
“He was almost evangelical about it — everywhere he went, he spread the word by talking up the conservancy and encouraging people to get involved,” Chown said, including writing about the group’s efforts in the Gazette.
“He was a passionate environmentalist and conservationist to the core, and he had a big network, so having someone like him be a tireless ambassador for our work in that community was tremendously valuable,” he said.
Late on, Reisig continued to stay connected to other reporters, often sending in news tips and helping journalists connect to important sources.
“When I started at the Record-Eagle in 2007 and was assigned to cover Antrim County, Greg was the very first person my editor sent me to meet with because he was so incredibly plugged in up there,” said Art Bukowski, who now works for the conservancy.
“From our very first meeting, it was clear that Greg was a very passionate person who genuinely and deeply cared about people and the environment in our region. He was the ultimate watchdog and one of the most charismatic and effective advocates for the environmental health of our region. People knew and truly loved Greg, and that’s what allowed him to have such an impact,” Bukowski said.
Hans Voss, executive director of Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, said the nonprofit will create a fund starting with $20,000 to support environmental journalism, whether newspaper, online blogs or website publications. He said it’s a way to honor Reisig’s legacy and his passions — the environment and journalism.
“There are a lot of advocates out there, but not all approach it with a kindness and a true sense of humanity. When Greg walks into the room, you walk toward him because he brings that light in,” Voss said. “Even those opposed to him on issues appreciated his core civility. I personally learned from him that you can be an effective advocate and a nice guy at the same time.”
Most recently, Reisig was best known as the co-chairman of nonprofit Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council, an agency that waded into practically every environmental discussion over the course of the last several decades.
“Greg exemplified the spirit there — always keeping track of developments impacting the environment and always keeping the fire going,” said Grant Parsons, another local attorney and environmental advocate.
He said Reisig even kept up his environmentalism after he entered hospice care at home.
“He was with it to the very end. He sent emails to me and others to tell us to keep going — keep fighting,” Parsons said. “Some people don’t work that hard at a paying job and he always did it as a volunteer.”
Ann Rogers served as NMEAC’s co-chairwoman with Reisig for years and said his loss is devastating. He was a great partner and advocate, she said.
“I am just so fortunate to have been able to visit him, and assure him that NMEAC would remain strong as we continue to educate and act to protect the earth,” Rogers said.
Royce Ragland, a longtime neighbor to Reisig and his family, said he was a dear friend, a great confidante and a wonderful supporter of so many causes and campaigns.
Reisig and Ragland helped to found Green ER (Elk Rapids), a local nonprofit that strives to protect and improve the environment.
“We’re all just so crushed because some people leave a great, big gap when they’re gone,” Ragland said. “It came on so quickly and it was just a shock. And he leaves a big hole in our hearts and in our community.”
Reisig’s widow, Terri, said the outpouring of love and support for her husband from across Elk Rapids and all of northern Michigan has been and continues to be overwhelming. She said his love affair with the region began when he was a child, and the area always lured him home.
“His parents used to bring him up here when he was just a child — the Traverse City area. He always loved the trees and the water,” Terri said.
The couple worked as teachers in the Chicago area but in 1980 bought a house in Elk Rapids. It wasn’t long until they decided to take a “leap of faith” and move to where they wanted to live full time, Terri said.
“The kids say it was the best thing we ever did,” she said.
Reisig’s work as an environmental journalist fed his higher purpose, his widow said.
“For him, covering those stories was the trigger for realizing there was a greater calling.”
Terri said in 2000 he dedicated himself to the environment and protecting woods and waters became a great joy in his life.
His favorite places to walk included places he helped to preserve during his time with the conservancy, she said.
“The universe called him and he felt it was his mission in life,” Terri said. “His story is the story of a man who found his mission — being called by nature.”
