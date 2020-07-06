TRAVERSE CITY — The Greenspire School has a new leader at the helm.
Robert Walker takes over as the head of school and the superintendent after the Greenspire Board of Education approved the hire, which was announced Monday. Walker replaces Sarah Payette, who served as interim head of school after Kevin Kelly left in December. He will also assume the superintendent duties, which previously were under the purview of Mike Hill.
Walker said he is excited to help the school further its vision while gaining recognition throughout the region, state and country. Greenspire recently received a $650,000 grant to expand to offering high school in the coming years. Walker said he will “stay true to our mission and the things that make us special.”
“It’s important that people know what we’re doing at Greenspire because we have an innovative model,” he said. “The benefits of project-based learning are boundless because it provides students with skills they need for college, for careers, and for solving the problems of tomorrow.”
Walker joins Greenspire after serving as a middle school administrator in Indianapolis. He grew up and started his education career in Michigan, serving as the director of student services and a social studies teacher at Frankel Academy in West Bloomfield.
Walker also spent seven years as principal and director at the Herberger Young Scholars Academy at Arizona State University. He helped to expand from a middle school to one that also included high school grade levels.
Walker earned an education specialist degree from Wayne State University in 2011, holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Arizona State University and another master’s in education from Marygrove College. He is currently pursuing a doctorate degree in education.
Greenspire trustee Meagan Batdorff said Walker “checked all the boxes we were hoping to find in a new head of school.”
“He is a teacher at heart,” she said. “We are excited to have him leading the next chapter at Greenspire.”
