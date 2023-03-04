INTERLOCHEN — Green Lake Township voters in November approved a ballot proposal allowing sales of recreational marijuana and three months later, one local retailer is permitted and licensed.
“Let’s say it’s a month before Traverse City has adult use, hopefully we can capture some business in that month that will not only give us a jump start, but we can keep some of those customers,” said Steve Ezell.
Ezell owns Interlochen Alternative Health, a marijuana retailer near Interlochen Corners, which, until Friday, was licensed for medical-only sales.
There are recreational retailers in Grand Traverse County, though none so far who are licensed inside the city limits, records show.
Michigan voters in 2018 passed Proposal 18-1, legalizing recreational marijuana for those 21 years and older. The proposal, which came with a 10 percent tax on retail sales, allows municipalities to ban recreational use businesses altogether or put a limit on the number allowed.
Green Lake was among those municipalities that banned these sales after officials voted 4-3 against allowing recreational marijuana establishments. Those in opposition expressed concerns about the community’s image and questioning whether local recreational sales were needed, since residents can drive to nearby Honor to shop.
But Ezell said after he looked at past election records showing township voters were more likely to support Proposal 18-1 then oppose it, he began seeking support for a local voter initiative.
On Nov. 8, the ballot proposal circulated by Ezell and volunteers, compelling local officials to draft a recreational ordinance, passed 1,859 to 1,476.
The ballot proposal also named the number of retailers voters approved — two — although trustees subsequently decided, in a 5-1 vote, not to limit the number of permits that could be approved.
Instead, supporters said, consumers should be allowed to vote with their wallets to decide how many outlets the community can realistically support.
So far, Ezell is the only retailer to pass all local and state inspections, pay the $14,000 fee and, as of Friday, open his doors to recreational sales.
A few minutes after 10 a.m., three men from Traverse City arrived together to shop. All three had a medical marijuana card — “You sell recreational, too?” one said.
“Cool.”
