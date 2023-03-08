TRAVERSE CITY — A crash involving multiple vehicles in Green Lake Township left one person dead, Michigan State Police confirmed.
On Wednesday at about 1:45 p.m., a white GMC pick-up truck driven by a person from Interlochen failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Gonder Road and Riley Road in Grand Traverse County, Lt. Derrick Carroll said.
As the white truck rolled through the stop sign, it struck a southbound black SUV on the driver's side door and then struck another vehicle that was stopped at the stop sign, according to Carroll.
The Interlochen truck driver was taken to Munson Medical Center, where Carroll said he was pronounced dead.
The SUV's driver was also transported to Munson, in serious condition, and the driver of the third, stopped car suffered from minor injuries and walked away from the scene, MSP troopers said.
MSP is awaiting confirmation of a death notification before releasing any additional information.
The investigation is still open and ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.