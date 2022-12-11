INTERLOCHEN — Green Lake Township trustees are expected to further discuss opening their community to the sale of recreational marijuana, after voters passed a ballot proposal in November.
“The voters decided, all we have to do is implement it,” said Colin Schworm, chair of the township’s planning commission. “What I don’t want to do is overly complicate it.”
The ballot proposal, which passed Nov. 8 with a vote count of 1,859 to 1,476, compels officials to enact an ordinance permitting two recreational use retailers to operate within the township.
The ballot proposal also approved up to two state-licensed marijuana retailers, and three each of growers, processors, secure transporters and safety compliance businesses.
On Wednesday, members of the township’s planning commission held a public hearing on the ordinance and then, in conversation with township attorney Bryan Graham, agreed to an amended version which fixes a typo and clarifies certain terminology.
“I think it would make the definitions more clear if we added the phrase, ‘under the Michigan Regulations and Taxation Marijuana Act’ so we know any definitions relate to that specific state statute,” Graham said.
Steve Ezell, proprietor of Interlochen Alternative Health, a medical-only marijuana retailer near Interlochen Corners, said he led the ballot effort and plans to apply for one of the recreational licenses.
Ezell said if approved, his eventual plans are to build a new store on vacant property he owns just outside of town on U.S. 31.
Green Lake Township officials previously voted 4-3 against allowing recreational marijuana establishments, with those in opposition expressing concerns about the community’s image and questioning whether local recreational sales were needed since residents can drive to nearby Honor to shop.
The ballot decision by voters supersedes the vote by township trustees and the planning commission voted unanimously Wednesday to send the ordinance amendment to the full township board.
The board is scheduled to meet Monday at 5 p.m., at Golden Fellowship Hall on Riley Road.
Michigan voters approved medical marijuana sales in 2008; in 2018 voters passed Proposal 18-1, legalizing recreational marijuana for those 21 years and older.
Federal law still prohibits use of the psychoactive plant.
The statewide proposal, which came with a 10 percent tax on retail sales, allows municipalities to set the number of recreational use businesses or ban them altogether, but tax revenue is shared only with those municipalities opting in.
The tax isn’t levied on medical sales, records show.
