INTERLOCHEN — A missing man pulled from the waters of Green Lake likely died of natural causes.
“I don’t have any indication that it was foul play,” Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Chris Clark said Monday.
The man, 78-year-old Michael Henry Emaus, was reported missing around 10:15 p.m. Saturday after his pontoon boat encountered mechanical issues.
He opted to swim to shore — he and his girlfriend live right off the lake — and retrieve his other boat to tow the pontoon in, Clark said.
Emaus wasn’t wearing a life jacket, according to officers.
His girlfriend could only watch as he swam into the distance and disappeared among the waves.
He was pulled from Green Lake’s waters around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
But he almost wasn’t.
“We were almost getting ready to shut down for the day (when) we were able to identify an additional witness who gave us a better location,” Clark said. “Side scan sonar went through and identified something there, like ‘Hey, we should probably check that out.’ We sent divers down and identified him.”
Clark wasn’t sure how far from shore Emaus’ body was found, but noted it was 56 feet below the lake’s surface. Green Lake’s waters, at their deepest, run about 100 foot down, according to Green Lake Township Fire Chief David Cutway. He estimates the boat was about 500 yards from shore.
Emaus’ girlfriend got a tow from a good Samaritan hours after Emaus swam off that evening. She returned to an empty house and immediately called 911.
Investigators found no indication Emaus had made it home.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department divers, assisted by Green Lake Township firefighters, combed the waters until midnight Saturday. The search started back up bright and early the next morning around 7 a.m., Clark said. Department of Natural Resources officers assisted with day No. 2 searching.
They, along with drones, sonar and other tech utilized, made the search easier, Clark added.
“(In) the old days, what they would do before side-scan sonar is they would determine a possible location, and then the divers would have to just do all the work underwater,” he said. “This way, we’re able to cover more areas.”
It’s the first potential drowning Cutway has seen in years.
“I would definitely have to say it was an overestimation (of swimming ability,)” he said, adding that the day was clear and waters calm. “People need to be prepared, either with flare guns, radio communication or cell phone communication.”
Clark couldn’t say Monday whether Emaus would undergo an autopsy — that’ll come at the recommendation of the county’s medical examiner.
“We’ll wait for the medical examiner’s report,” Clark said. “There may be something … in his medical history or something that the medical examiners find.”
He’s just happy to bring some closure for the man’s family.
“That’s our whole intent — to try and provide some answers to questions the family may have,” Clark said.
